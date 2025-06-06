Perthshire garage shocked as man ‘steal tools’ from apprentice who was helping change tyre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire garage shocked as man ‘steal tools’ from apprentice who was helping change tyre

Blair Atholl Garage shared CCTV footage of the alleged incident, which is being investigated by police.

By Ben MacDonald

A Perthshire garage is in shock after a man allegedly stole an apprentice’s tools as he changed a car tyre.

CCTV footage appears to show a man picking up a Milwaukee battery gun from the Blair Atholl Garage forecourt on Thursday June 5.

The tool is worth around £350 and belonged to an apprentice who was helping a tourist change a tyre at the time.

The moment a man allegedly stole an apprentice's tool at Blair Atholl Garage.
The moment a man allegedly stole an apprentice’s tool at Blair Atholl Garage. Image: Supplied by Blair Atholl Garage

Police are probing the alleged theft, which has been condemned by the garage.

A garage worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “We’ve doubted from the word ‘go’ that we’ll ever see the gun again.

“It’s just disappointing it was a young apprentice who spent his hard-earned money to buy the gun.

“He was working on a job just outside our tyre base. He was in doing a tyre and the gun was sitting beside the car he’d just taken the wheel off.

“These guys saw the gun and got away with it.

“It’s bad enough being one of our guys, but when the lad has worked hard to buy good, quality tools and it’s just disappeared like that, it’s disappointing.

“In towns and cities you may be more vigilant, but in rural Scotland everyone knows each other and are very welcoming with tourists.

“You have that level of trust, maybe a bit too much trust.”

Apprentice’s tools ‘stolen’ from Blair Atholl garage

The local community has rallied around to support the garage after they shared footage on Facebook.

The worker added: “Through the Facebook posts we’ve had an amazing response.

“We were given information on the vehicles that I will pass to the police.

“One of the vehicles was purchased just an hour ago in the Highland village north of us.

“We have also been given addresses which will be passed along.

The apprentice was helping change a tourist’s tyres during the alleged robbery. Image: Google Street View

“What has been quite impressive is the offers to buy our apprentice a new gun.

“There have been several people who have offered money towards a new gun.

“There’s one man who has just retired and has still got his tools, he has offered to give them to the apprentice. Another garage offered to buy a gun outright.

“It wasn’t the point of the post, and we weren’t expecting that, but it has been overwhelming.

Community rally around after Blair Atholl Garage ‘theft’

“We are going to buy him a new gun, and someone gave him a spare gun to help him out yesterday.

“It has been amazing. It’s always nice to see that there are good people out there willing to help out.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a theft at a premises in the Bridge of Tilt area around 11:25am on Thursday.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

