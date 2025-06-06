Daughter’s tribute to Dundee mum who suddenly died in front of family on Perthshire holiday

A Dundee woman has paid tribute to her “superwoman” mum after she suddenly died on a family holiday.

Louise Beattie tragically passed away in front of her two youngest kids and partner Steven Milne at Tummel Valley Holiday Park, in Perthshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old leaves behind three children: Euan Shaw, 13, Eliana Shaw, 14 and 24-year-old Emily Mather.

The family was celebrating Steven’s upcoming birthday at the Parkdean resort near Pitlochry when the tragedy unfolded.

It is understood that Louise had a seizure in the pool at the holiday park.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the exact cause of her death is unknown.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Emily, who is from Dundee but now lives in Manchester, told The Courier: “She was always caring and had so much time for those around her.

“My mum was always a giver, and never a taker, and would go out of her way for anyone.

‘She had a heart of gold’

“Many people will remember my mum as the ‘stamp lady’ outside Deja Vu nightclub.

“She was a real superwoman of a mum, she had a heart of gold and was some character.”

Former Baldragon Academy pupil Emily previously told of how pole fishing saved her life after she lost her gran in 2021.

She added: “We’re not sure what caused her death yet, but it was a medical incident.

“A biopsy will take place at the beginning of next week.

“It’s been a difficult few days, but I just want to make sure I’m there for the kids. We’re all pulling together.”

Family friend Hollie has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family give Louise the “send-off she deserves”.

It’s already raised thousands of pounds.

Dundee mum ‘laughed her way through life’

Speaking to The Courier, Hollie said: “Louise laughed her way through life, everything was funny to her and she was a very good friend to have.

“She was always the first person at your door when something was up.

“It’s been a really challenging time for the family, and the fundraiser will help them all out.

“She was the best mum and she deserves the best send-off ever, for the kids too.

“Sleep tight Louise, we will miss you forever.”

Emily added: “Every donation means a lot and is very much appreciated.”

A spokesperson for Tummel Valley Holiday Park said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased, and we would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Tuesday we were called to Main Road, Tummel Bridge, Pitlochry, following a report of concern for a woman.

“Emergency services attended and the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and her family are aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 3:30pm on Tuesday to attend an incident at Tummel Bridge, Pitlochry.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit (PRU), a BASICS Scotland doctor and an air ambulance to the scene.”