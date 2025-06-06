Daughter’s tribute to Dundee mum who suddenly died in front of family on Perthshire holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter’s tribute to Dundee mum who suddenly died in front of family on Perthshire holiday

Louise Beattie, 45, tragically passed away while celebrating her partner's birthday in Perthshire.

Louise Beattie with children Emily Mather, Euan Shaw and Eliana Shaw.
Louise Beattie with children Emily Mather, Euan Shaw and Eliana Shaw. Image: Supplied
By Andrew Robson

A Dundee woman has paid tribute to her “superwoman” mum after she suddenly died on a family holiday.

Louise Beattie tragically passed away in front of her two youngest kids and partner Steven Milne at Tummel Valley Holiday Park, in Perthshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old leaves behind three children: Euan Shaw, 13, Eliana Shaw, 14 and 24-year-old Emily Mather.

Dundee mum Louise Beattie died aged 45.
Louise Beattie died aged 45. Image: Supplied

The family was celebrating Steven’s upcoming birthday at the Parkdean resort near Pitlochry when the tragedy unfolded.

It is understood that Louise had a seizure in the pool at the holiday park.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the exact cause of her death is unknown.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Emily, who is from Dundee but now lives in Manchester, told The Courier: “She was always caring and had so much time for those around her.

“My mum was always a giver, and never a taker, and would go out of her way for anyone.

‘She had a heart of gold’

“Many people will remember my mum as the ‘stamp lady’ outside Deja Vu nightclub.

“She was a real superwoman of a mum, she had a heart of gold and was some character.”

Former Baldragon Academy pupil Emily previously told of how pole fishing saved her life after she lost her gran in 2021.

Louise leaves behind three children.
Louise leaves behind three children. Image: Supplied

She added: “We’re not sure what caused her death yet, but it was a medical incident.

“A biopsy will take place at the beginning of next week.

“It’s been a difficult few days, but I just want to make sure I’m there for the kids. We’re all pulling together.”

Family friend Hollie has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family give Louise the “send-off she deserves”.

It’s already raised thousands of pounds.

Dundee mum ‘laughed her way through life’

Speaking to The Courier, Hollie said: “Louise laughed her way through life, everything was funny to her and she was a very good friend to have.

“She was always the first person at your door when something was up.

“It’s been a really challenging time for the family, and the fundraiser will help them all out.

“She was the best mum and she deserves the best send-off ever, for the kids too.

Daughter Emily said her mum had a "heart of gold".
Daughter Emily said her mum had a “heart of gold”. Image: Supplied

“Sleep tight Louise, we will miss you forever.”

Emily added: “Every donation means a lot and is very much appreciated.”

A spokesperson for Tummel Valley Holiday Park said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased, and we would like to send our deepest sympathies and condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Tuesday we were called to Main Road, Tummel Bridge, Pitlochry, following a report of concern for a woman.

“Emergency services attended and the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and her family are aware.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 3:30pm on Tuesday to attend an incident at Tummel Bridge, Pitlochry.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit (PRU), a BASICS Scotland doctor and an air ambulance to the scene.”

Conversation