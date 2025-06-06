Stirling charity worker who sent sexual messages to ‘child under 13’ struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling charity worker who sent sexual messages to ‘child under 13’ struck off

Noel Boyd attempted to "communicate indecently" with a child in 2023.

By Isla Glen
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited HQ in Glasgow.
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited is headquartered in Glasgow. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling charity worker has been struck off after being “dishonest” about a criminal offence.

Noel Boyd, who worked as a support practitioner for The Richmond Fellowship, attempted to “communicate indecently” with a child between November 27 and 29 2023.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that he had sent sexual messages to an undercover police officer whom he believed to be a child under the age of 13.

He also “repeatedly” requested images from her and her school friends.

Stirling Sheriff Court confirmed Mr Boyd was convicted on August 27 2024 of an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2009 S24(1).

Conviction was not disclosed to SSSC

The SSSC said Mr Boyd had “deliberately sought to conceal the details of the criminal charge”.

His behaviour was also found to be “fundamentally incompatible with continued professional registration”.

The SSSC has removed him from the social care register.

The report read: “Being convicted of this offence calls into question your suitability to work as a social service worker and brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute.

“If no action were taken to protect against the public protection risks posed by your
behaviour, the public would be entitled to call into question the integrity of the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

‘Disregard’ for wellbeing of vulnerable people

The SSSC said Mr Boyd’s behaviour raised “significant public protection concerns”.

The report read: “Social service workers are trusted to ensure the welfare and safety of
the most vulnerable in society.

“The public have the right to expect that social service workers, in whom they place trust and confidence, will uphold the law and not behave, whether inside or outside work, in a way which would call into question their suitability to work in social services.

The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

“You have been convicted of sending indecent communications to a person you believed to be a child under thirteen years of age.

“Your behaviour risked causing emotional and psychological harm to your victim.

“Your behaviour displays a disregard for the wellbeing of vulnerable people and raises serious concerns over your suitability to work with vulnerable individuals who use social services.”

The Richmond Fellowship has been asked for comment.

