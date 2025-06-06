Stirling charity worker who sent sexual messages to ‘child under 13’ struck off

A Stirling charity worker has been struck off after being “dishonest” about a criminal offence.

Noel Boyd, who worked as a support practitioner for The Richmond Fellowship, attempted to “communicate indecently” with a child between November 27 and 29 2023.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that he had sent sexual messages to an undercover police officer whom he believed to be a child under the age of 13.

He also “repeatedly” requested images from her and her school friends.

Stirling Sheriff Court confirmed Mr Boyd was convicted on August 27 2024 of an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2009 S24(1).

Conviction was not disclosed to SSSC

The SSSC said Mr Boyd had “deliberately sought to conceal the details of the criminal charge”.

His behaviour was also found to be “fundamentally incompatible with continued professional registration”.

The SSSC has removed him from the social care register.

The report read: “Being convicted of this offence calls into question your suitability to work as a social service worker and brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute.

“If no action were taken to protect against the public protection risks posed by your

behaviour, the public would be entitled to call into question the integrity of the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

‘Disregard’ for wellbeing of vulnerable people

The SSSC said Mr Boyd’s behaviour raised “significant public protection concerns”.

The report read: “Social service workers are trusted to ensure the welfare and safety of

the most vulnerable in society.

“The public have the right to expect that social service workers, in whom they place trust and confidence, will uphold the law and not behave, whether inside or outside work, in a way which would call into question their suitability to work in social services.

“You have been convicted of sending indecent communications to a person you believed to be a child under thirteen years of age.

“Your behaviour risked causing emotional and psychological harm to your victim.

“Your behaviour displays a disregard for the wellbeing of vulnerable people and raises serious concerns over your suitability to work with vulnerable individuals who use social services.”

The Richmond Fellowship has been asked for comment.

