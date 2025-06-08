Inside the £150-a-night converted private jet on an Angus farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the £150-a-night converted private jet on an Angus farm

Iain Gall's aircraft once featured on TV show George Clarke's Amazing Spaces.

By Ellidh Aitken
Iain Gall with the converted aircraft. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Iain Gall with the converted aircraft. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A private jet has been converted into a £150-a-night short-term holiday let on an Angus farm.

Conservative councillor and farmer Iain Gall bought the Hawker 700 on eBay for £25,000 in 2022.

The 37-year-old estimates he has spent an additional £50,000 on the jet as he prepares to welcome his first guests.

Iain hoped to have the getaway up and running in 2023, but due to a busy period on the farm and other holiday accommodations to manage, the project was delayed.

He told The Courier: “We have the planning permission and now we are just waiting for the short-term let licence.

The plane has been converted into a holiday let. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“We intended to open in 2023, but I ended up taking on some other houses, and the farm has been really busy; it is one of those things that has dragged on.

“The plane was already converted, but we have had the cockpit walls wrapped in tweed.

“I wanted to keep the original interior with the captain’s chairs and the leather.

“The only thing is the cockpit where the tweed boards have been put in to make it feel more cosy.”

Angus farmer converts private jet into £150-a-night holiday let

The jet sits on Iain’s family’s Glenskinno Farm near Montrose.

The twin-engined British Aerospace aircraft was formerly owned by a Russian tycoon and featured on the TV show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces as it was converted into a living space in 2020.

Iain says there was initially confusion with securing the short-term let licence due to the farm’s land ownership titles being old, however, he expects it to be approved soon.

He added: “There has been a large amount of interest and people trying to book.

“I wanted to make sure it was ready.

The aircraft holiday let at Glenskinno Farm near Montrose. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The view from the plane. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
The cockpit has been converted into a bedroom. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Inside the plane. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
A garden room has been added. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Iain inside the plane. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“If you are in the plane, it is really nice, but it is quite small and difficult to stand up inside, so I decided to add a garden room.

“Even if it is a horrible day with the rain, guests can sit in there and look out onto the countryside.

“It is all well and good for me to think it is a good idea, but how do you actually live there for a couple of nights?

“There was never a rush, it was always going to be ready when it was ready.”

