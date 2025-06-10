Dundee and Angus College transformation could generate £1 billion for local economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Angus College transformation could generate £1 billion for local economy

The Courier revealed last year that the college was plotting a takeover of the Wellgate Centre as part of a unprecedented £265m transformation.

By Laura Devlin
An artist's impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus coud look. Image: BDP.
Ambitious plans to create two new campuses for Dundee and Angus College could generate more than £1 billion for the region.

Dundee and Angus College is looking to move from the Kingsway Campus in Dundee to a new facility at the Wellgate.

The current base – which opened in 1963 – would close.

Dundee city centre would also be transformed, with a green thoroughfare created to connect the Murraygate with the Hilltown.

An artist's impression of the Gardyne Campus expansion
How the Gardyne Campus expansion could look. Image: BDP.

There are also plans to move the Arbroath campus into the town centre.

One of a range of options being explored is developing the site occupied by the Abbeygate Shopping Centre.

The third part of the 10-year transformation is the potential expansion of the Gardyne campus. It would include construction, engineering and science in a new purpose-built STEM facility.

Financial benefits of college plan revealed

Now, a report by consultants BiGGAR Economics has revealed the potential financial benefit of the ambitious plans.

It details that there would be a 30% return on the initial investment of £265m in the project, with £10 worth of benefit for every £1 spent.

The development phase of the project is estimated to be worth £138m, including demolition income and potential development of vacated sites.

Arbroath Abbeygate campus designs for Dundee and Angus College
Arbroath Abbeygate campus designs for Dundee and Angus College. Image: BDP.

Overall, during the construction period and the first 20 years of operation, £1.8bn worth of benefits will be enjoyed by the region at today’s prices.

Increased footfall is also expected and community engagement with student-led services like hairdressing, a café bar, the training restaurant and beauty salon.

This is estimated to be 600 to 800 people a day in Dundee and 400 to 600 in Arbroath.

Thousands more in employment

A key aspect of the college’s vision is to co-create a “seamless employability service”.

This, it is hoped, will lead to higher course completion rates, greater onward employment for students and increased regional employment.

BiGGAR’s report details that a regional employment target of plus 3.5% in Dundee would equate to an extra 3,379 people in the city.

And plus 1% in Angus would equal an extra 681 in employment.

Hitting double that target would result in an extra 6,755 people in Dundee and 1,362 in Angus in work.

The potential increase in wages and improved wellbeing of students and staff has been quantified as being worth £130m to the community over 20 years.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt.
Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College, said: “We always knew this project would have the potential to transform the region.

“But these figures go beyond our expectations.

“It is hard to think of much that could deliver almost £2bn worth of benefit, let alone such a straightforward concept of delivering employability services with lifelong learning and education in the centre of our communities.

“As well as the total economic impact, BiGGAR have identified a range of other benefits to the region.

“It makes you realise why so many people and organisations have welcomed our vision and are keen to back the plans or to collaborate.”

Conversation