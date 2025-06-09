Aberfeldy’s ‘distinguished gentleman’ digger driver rakes in £10k for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberfeldy’s ‘distinguished gentleman’ digger driver rakes in £10k for charity

When Aberfeldy biker Geoff Mumford pulls on his tweed suit and bunnet, something magical happens.

By Morag Lindsay
Geoff Mumford, arms folded in black hoodie with long beard, in front of digger in Perthshire countryside
Geoff Mumford has raised £10,000 for men's health charities by dressing as a "distinguished gentleman. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

By day he’s a hoodie-wearing digger driver.

But inside Geoff Mumford there’s a “distinguished gentleman” just waiting to be unleashed.

For 10 years now, the Aberfeldy biker has indulged his alter ego, raising thousands of pounds for men’s health charities along the way.

Geoff, 62, is a proud ambassador for the worldwide Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

Once a year, he and fellow classic and vintage motorcyclists dig out their most dapper togs and set off in style.

For Geoff, that means trading his grubby jeans and work boots for a tweed suit with matching bunnet and accessories.

Geoff Mumford in tweed jacket, standing arms folded in front of motorbike
Distinguished gentleman Geoff Mumford scrubs up well. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s quite a gear change.

But Geoff is so devoted to the cause he even joined in on a holiday to Christchurch in New Zealand with his other half Heather Conway.

“We got the gear in a charity shop then took it back the next day,” he laughed.

Distinguished Gentleman antics have serious side

There’s a serious reason for all this dressing up.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises money and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

It has raked in more than £44 million in 108 countries since its inception.

Geoff Mumford at controls of digger in jeans, black hoody and muddy boots
Gentleman Geoff isn’t always so distinguished. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Participants show off their classic and vintage motorcycles, the older the better.

And when Geoff’s not at the controls of his digger, his vehicle of choice is his Harris Magnum II or his Honda CBX 1000.

He is one of more than 127,000 bikers who took part in the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s ride in May.

And over his 10 years, he’s raised more than £10,000.

Gear change gets folk talking – and that’s the point

Geoff’s first Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was just along the road from Aberfeldy, at Killin in 2016.

It was the first time he’d heard about the event. And his wardrobe isn’t exactly crammed with fancy gear. So a pal supplied him with a tweed jacket, tie clip and shirt with all the buttons.

Geoff Mumford smiling beside shiny Harris Magnum motorcycle.
A bike this gorgeous deserves a snazzy rider. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Geoff has since taken part in rides in Edinburgh, Glasgow and now Inverness, as well as New Zealand.

He even ran the Perth event for a couple of years.

“We go at a steady speed, and normally stick to city centres,” he said.

“People notice you when you’re dressed up like a gentleman so it’s a really good way to make the public aware.

“A lot of men don’t like talking about their health. But one in eight men will get prostate cancer and if you do something about it sooner rather than later it could save your life.”

You can still donate to Geoff’s Distinguished Gentleman fundraiser by clicking here.

More from News

Police vehicles on Hospital Hill on Monday morning.
Woman, 18, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline
Dylan Scott
Dundee dealer caught with cocaine in Burberry bag
Inside Pret's brand new shop format in Broughty Ferry.
First look inside new Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger as menu revealed
Joshua Reid
Fife man told he was not best 'diplomat' in neighbour dispute after battering victim…
Muriel Morrison, from Glenrothes, celebrates her 100th birthday
Glenrothes sports fan celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by cards
Dundee vape ban campaigner Laura Young
Dundee Raac homes unable to withstand extreme weather, warns climate activist
Eilidh, Ailsa and Niall Afrin. Image: Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.
Perth baby resuscitated at birth and given blood transfusion gets ready to celebrate first…
Our Arbroath town board enjoyed a good response to the recent design workshops. Image: Paul Reid
Rallying call to Arbroath young people to add voices to £20m town wish list
Daisy was a beloved family pet whose death sparked a campaign to change the law.
How a Kinross woman's beloved pet dog is inspiring bid to change law
Robert Cobb
Montrose driver with 'no empathy' left pedestrian, 64, with horrific eye injuries in road…

Conversation