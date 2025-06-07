What now for St Thomas Primary site as final traces of former Arbroath school disappear?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What now for St Thomas Primary site as final traces of former Arbroath school disappear?

St Thomas R.C. school closed in 2020 when the primary became part of Arbroath's £14 million Abbey View campus.

By Graham Brown
Final clearance of the former St Thomas R.C. school site in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Final clearance of the former St Thomas R.C. school site in Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier

The last remnants of a former Arbroath primary school have all but gone.

Demolition of St Thomas R.C. school in Seaton Road is virtually complete, five years after the primary closed.

Pupils moved to the £14 million Abbey View campus shared with Hayshead Primary School.

St Thomas was used for storage before the site was earmarked for affordable housing.

Former St Thomas Primary School in Arbroath.
The St Thomas site is earmarked for the development of affordable housing. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Former St Thomas RC primary school in Arbroath.
A final reminder of the old St Thomas primary. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Angus Council hopes it can accommodate around 40 new homes.

In 2022, housing officials said they were confident the 13,200 square metre St Thomas site could deliver a much-needed mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

Alongside land at the former Forfar Academy in the town’s Taylor Street, it was one of two former school sites earmarked for housing.

Detailed plans for both projects are yet to come forward.

Demolition of the former St Thomas RC primary school in Arbroath.
Demolition of the former Arbroath primary school is almost complete. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Angus Council officials previously said any affordable housing project would likely involve a two-year lead in time.

And construction could take around 18 months.

Ukrainian refugees housing plan

St Thomas was previously at the centre of a proposal to house Ukrainian refugees in Angus.

In 2022, the Scottish Government asked Angus Council to take part in a pilot project which would have seen modular homes created on the school site.

Those would have been able to house up to 100 people.

However, the plan was abandoned after Holyrood said it would not deliver value for money.

Completion of the St Thomas demolition comes as affordable housing plans for another Forfar site resurfaced.

Councillors this week approved the transfer of the former Gables home for adults to Caledonia Housing Association.

Previous plans to develop the site collapsed due to spiralling construction costs.

