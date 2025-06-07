Rival Perth business plan launched to save ‘legacy’ of Bell’s Sports Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rival Perth business plan launched to save ‘legacy’ of Bell’s Sports Centre

Campaigners put forward an option that counters the local authority's proposal of an unheated arena with artificial pitches.

By Sean O'Neil
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A sports group has launched a rival business plan to save the legacy of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) want to retain the popular North Inch facility for a multitude of indoor sports, now presenting their economic case for doing so.

In comparison, the local authority hope to turn Bell’s into an unheated arena with artificial pitches and incorporate the indoor aspect into the much-maligned new leisure centre proposal at Thimblerow.

PKCSN have called the council’s plan “unfit for purpose”.

The campaigners say their proposal will save the legacy of AK Bell, the famous Perth philanthropist and founder of The Gannochy Trust.

Cafe, a climbing wall and pickleball

Through its business plan, PKCSN believe Bell’s Sports Centre could return a small profit by 2029.

It has vowed to reduce staffing numbers, bring in money through a cafe franchise and open the complex to growing sports like pickleball and climbing walls.

PKCSN hope to build eight small business units into their facility and say one national sports governing body has agreed in principle to move into Bell’s if they are successful.

The business plan has been created with the help of fourteen local sports groups, professionals and organisations and a blueprint designed by AJ Fitchet Architects.

Dave Munro outside Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dave Munro, chairman of PKCSN, said: “Our commitment to redressing the calamitous situation local sports have been facing in the last year regarding hall hire availability since Bell’s closure further confirms the need for the flexibility that Bell’s can provide that other local facilities cannot provide.

He added: “Conversion to an unheated 3G Astroturf is not, in our opinion, a wise decision and would effectively bring to an end the legacy that AK Bell generously gifted to the people of Perth.”

Ageing demographic in Perth

With an ageing population in Perth, the sports network seek to provide a facility which caters for over 50s, as well as those of younger ages and people with disabilities.

Mid Scotland MSP, Murdo Fraser, supports the idea of targeting that demographic in future plans for Bell’s.

Murdo Fraser in attendance at a Say NO to Thimblerow protest. Image: Richard Wilkins

“Market research shows that it is forecasted that Perth, as elsewhere, will see its ‘ageing population’ increase by 26% over the next 25 years, offering a huge growth market in low impact sport and leisure activities,” said the MSP.

“I agree with PKCSN’s findings that this ‘senior sport’ market is a good membership recruitment opportunity for Bell’s that should lead to a significant increase in income and usage during daytime off-peak hours.”

The future of Bell’s Sports Centre and PH2O Thimblerow will go before councillors on June 18.

