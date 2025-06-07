Rival Perth business plan launched to save ‘legacy’ of Bell’s Sports Centre

A sports group has launched a rival business plan to save the legacy of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN) want to retain the popular North Inch facility for a multitude of indoor sports, now presenting their economic case for doing so.

In comparison, the local authority hope to turn Bell’s into an unheated arena with artificial pitches and incorporate the indoor aspect into the much-maligned new leisure centre proposal at Thimblerow.

PKCSN have called the council’s plan “unfit for purpose”.

The campaigners say their proposal will save the legacy of AK Bell, the famous Perth philanthropist and founder of The Gannochy Trust.

Cafe, a climbing wall and pickleball

Through its business plan, PKCSN believe Bell’s Sports Centre could return a small profit by 2029.

It has vowed to reduce staffing numbers, bring in money through a cafe franchise and open the complex to growing sports like pickleball and climbing walls.

PKCSN hope to build eight small business units into their facility and say one national sports governing body has agreed in principle to move into Bell’s if they are successful.

The business plan has been created with the help of fourteen local sports groups, professionals and organisations and a blueprint designed by AJ Fitchet Architects.

Dave Munro, chairman of PKCSN, said: “Our commitment to redressing the calamitous situation local sports have been facing in the last year regarding hall hire availability since Bell’s closure further confirms the need for the flexibility that Bell’s can provide that other local facilities cannot provide.

He added: “Conversion to an unheated 3G Astroturf is not, in our opinion, a wise decision and would effectively bring to an end the legacy that AK Bell generously gifted to the people of Perth.”

Ageing demographic in Perth

With an ageing population in Perth, the sports network seek to provide a facility which caters for over 50s, as well as those of younger ages and people with disabilities.

Mid Scotland MSP, Murdo Fraser, supports the idea of targeting that demographic in future plans for Bell’s.

“Market research shows that it is forecasted that Perth, as elsewhere, will see its ‘ageing population’ increase by 26% over the next 25 years, offering a huge growth market in low impact sport and leisure activities,” said the MSP.

“I agree with PKCSN’s findings that this ‘senior sport’ market is a good membership recruitment opportunity for Bell’s that should lead to a significant increase in income and usage during daytime off-peak hours.”

The future of Bell’s Sports Centre and PH2O Thimblerow will go before councillors on June 18.