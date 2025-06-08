Bid for new Stirling memorial in Raploch area

A war memorial could be erected in Raploch if planning permission is granted by Stirling Council.

Raploch Community Council submitted a request to install a sandstone obelisk on Drip Road in mid-May.

The application is now being considered by the council.

It is hoped the monument will eventually be located outside the Raploch Community Campus building, to the north-west.

The proposal describes the memorial as measuring 2.86 m (around 9 ft 4 in) in height, with a width of 2 m by 1.5 m.

Each piece of Howley Park sandstone and Scottish Whin used to form the structure would be cut to size and finished before it arrives on site for construction.

The memorial would then be built around a stainless steel post, fixed to its foundation by chemically-anchored rods.

There is space included in the design for a bronze plaque to be fixed to its front.

A quote for the stonework has been provided by Perthshire company Main Stonemasonry.

The firm has advised that it would take around six weeks for the materials to arrive after an order was placed with a supplier.

According to documents submitted alongside the planning application, efforts will be made to protect the existing pavement during the work and to clean it on completion, should approval be given.

