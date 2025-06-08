Bid for new Stirling memorial in Raploch area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Bid for new Stirling memorial in Raploch area

It is hoped the monument will eventually be located outside the Raploch Community Campus building.

By Alex Watson
Raploch Community Council hopes to site the memorial in the spot to the right of this photo, next to the Community Campus building. Image: Google Street View
Raploch Community Council hopes to site the memorial in the spot to the right of this photo, next to the Community Campus building. Image: Google Street View

A war memorial could be erected in Raploch if planning permission is granted by Stirling Council.

Raploch Community Council submitted a request to install a sandstone obelisk on Drip Road in mid-May.

The application is now being considered by the council.

It is hoped the monument will eventually be located outside the Raploch Community Campus building, to the north-west.

A drawing of the memorial design. Image: Main Stonemasonry/Stirling Council

The proposal describes the memorial as measuring 2.86 m (around 9 ft 4 in) in height, with a width of 2 m by 1.5 m.

Each piece of Howley Park sandstone and Scottish Whin used to form the structure would be cut to size and finished before it arrives on site for construction.

The memorial would then be built around a stainless steel post, fixed to its foundation by chemically-anchored rods.

There is space included in the design for a bronze plaque to be fixed to its front.

The memorial would be located next to Drip Road. Image: Stirling Council

A quote for the stonework has been provided by Perthshire company Main Stonemasonry.

The firm has advised that it would take around six weeks for the materials to arrive after an order was placed with a supplier.

According to documents submitted alongside the planning application, efforts will be made to protect the existing pavement during the work and to clean it on completion, should approval be given.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation