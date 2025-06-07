Bridge of Allan mum reveals what it was like behind the scenes on Location, Location, Location

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Allan mum reveals what it was like behind the scenes on Location, Location, Location

Lorraine Macleod her daughter Emma Carman also got a big surprise when filming for the Channel 4 property show.

By Isla Glen
Daughter Emma with mother Lorraine, from Stirling, on Location, Location, Location.
Emma and Lorraine on Location, Location, Location. Image: Channel 4

A Bridge of Allan mum has revealed what it was like behind the scenes on popular TV property show Location, Location, Location.

Lorraine Macleod starred on Wednesday’s episode of the Channel 4 programme with her daughter Emma Carman.

Hosts Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp were trying to help the pair – who were living with Lorraine’s parents – find a new home on a budget of £275,000.

Despite offering well above the asking price for a cottage in Torbrex, Lorraine and Emma lost out on that house.

However, a few weeks later, they bought a “perfect” three-bedroom townhouse in Bridge of Allan for £255,000.

Stirling mum was ‘struggling’ to find new home before applying for Channel 4 show

Lorraine, 48, told The Courier that her mum convinced her to apply to be on Location, Location, Location.

She said: “We were struggling to find a property, and we were living at my mum and dad’s place at that point and had been for around six months.

“Mum is a particularly huge fan of the show, and she said, ‘You qualify, you’re chain-free, you could do this’.

“I think it was her way of saying, ‘Please leave!'”

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, hosts of Location, Location, Location. Image: Channel 4

From there, it took months of screening to be approved to go on the Channel 4 show.

The Stirling episode was filmed around a year ago.

Lorraine told The Courier that about 90 properties were looked at before the final four were selected for the pair to view.

It was also a huge surprise when Lorraine’s daughter, Meg, returned from Australia.

Surprise visit by daughter from Australia

She and Emma had prioritised a three-bedroom property in their search so that the 24-year-old would have a place to stay when she got back to Stirling.

Lorraine said: “They were looking to get hold of Meg to include her by doing filming with her over Zoom while she was still in Australia.

“It wasn’t working out and we weren’t getting the timings right, etc, but actually, as it turned out, she was paying us a surprise visit and on her way home.

“That’s why we couldn’t get her.

“It was a bit of a shock when she walked through the door.”

Meg returns home from Australia on Location, Location, Location. Image: Channel 4

Meg returned to Australia in January and is “living her best life” at Bondi Beach.

Location, Location, Location also inspired Emma, 20, to start working for an estate agent alongside her law studies.

While the pair lost out on the Torbrex cottage, the mum-of-two says it “wasn’t meant to be”.

Lorraine said: “We ended up with an incredible property that’s really perfect in Bridge of Allan.

“What’s for you won’t go by you.”

The family bought a Bridge of Allan townhouse. Image: Channel 4

Lorraine says she is grateful to be close to her sister, who has young children, and to have a thriving high street on her doorstep.

Meeting Phil and Kirstie was also a highlight for Lorraine.

She added: “They’re really nice people.

“We thoroughly enjoyed being part of it.

“I would definitely recommend it if anybody else was looking for a little bit of help in that direction.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

