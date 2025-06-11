Dundee Planning Ahead: West End pilates studio and Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger outdoor seating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Planning Ahead: West End pilates studio and Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger outdoor seating

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
The Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger could soon have outdoor seating.


A former church building in the West End of Dundee could be transformed into a pilates studio.

An application has been lodged seeking permission to convert the Taylors Lane property, once home to the Revival church, into a fitness premises.

The building was constructed in 1905 and originally named ‘Bethany Hall’.

Most recently is has been used as a place of worship but due to a declining congregation, the owners are in the process of selling the property.

The new plans, if approved, will see the building converted into a dedicated fitness and wellness studio, offering a range of services including pilates and spin classes.

The building on Taylors Lane has been on the market. Image: Google Maps.

On the ground floor, it is proposed a studio will be created which will accommodate up to 10 ‘Reformer pilates beds’.

The first floor will feature a spin bike room with space to hold up to nine bikes. A mat-based pilates room will also be created.

The facility will be called Westend Wellness and will be open 6am to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on weekends.

It is also expected four to six part time instructors will be employed, as well as a studio manager.

Broughty Ferry Pret a Manger

Meanwhile, the new Pret a Manger in Broughty Ferry is looking to erect outdoor seating.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council outlining plans to place four tables and eight chairs outside the Brook Street premises.

These will be placed on the pavement outside the shop.


Pret A Manger has opened on Brook Street.

These tables and chairs would be stored in the property outside of opening hours.

The sandwich chain opened its second Dundee branch in the former M&Co and Woolworths on Tuesday.

STAR-Dundee

A Dundee aerospace company looks to be eyeing a move into a new Perth Road office.

An application has been lodged seeking permission to erect “STAR-Dundee” signage on the building at 400 – 410 Perth Road.

The office block – built in the 1950s – was previously listed as for sale.

STAR-Dundee signage could be erected on the Perth Road building. Image: Google Maps.

Little detail is given the application other than lettering will be mounted to front of the property.

STAR-Dundee was established in 2002 and is an aerospace engineering company focused on spacecraft on-board data-handling and processing technology.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

West End pilates studio  

Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger 

STAR-Dundee



Aerial view of the Crannog Centre with Taymouth marina behind


Boxer John Docherty
Allan Cruickshank
A chef smiling and holding up some charcuterie.

M90 crash between lorry and car.
