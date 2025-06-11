Dundee Planning Ahead: West End pilates studio and Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger outdoor seating

A former church building in the West End of Dundee could be transformed into a pilates studio.

An application has been lodged seeking permission to convert the Taylors Lane property, once home to the Revival church, into a fitness premises.

The building was constructed in 1905 and originally named ‘Bethany Hall’.

Most recently is has been used as a place of worship but due to a declining congregation, the owners are in the process of selling the property.

The new plans, if approved, will see the building converted into a dedicated fitness and wellness studio, offering a range of services including pilates and spin classes.

On the ground floor, it is proposed a studio will be created which will accommodate up to 10 ‘Reformer pilates beds’.

The first floor will feature a spin bike room with space to hold up to nine bikes. A mat-based pilates room will also be created.

The facility will be called Westend Wellness and will be open 6am to 8pm on weekdays and 8am to 4pm on weekends.

It is also expected four to six part time instructors will be employed, as well as a studio manager.

Broughty Ferry Pret a Manger

Meanwhile, the new Pret a Manger in Broughty Ferry is looking to erect outdoor seating.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council outlining plans to place four tables and eight chairs outside the Brook Street premises.

These will be placed on the pavement outside the shop.

These tables and chairs would be stored in the property outside of opening hours.

The sandwich chain opened its second Dundee branch in the former M&Co and Woolworths on Tuesday.

STAR-Dundee

A Dundee aerospace company looks to be eyeing a move into a new Perth Road office.

An application has been lodged seeking permission to erect “STAR-Dundee” signage on the building at 400 – 410 Perth Road.

The office block – built in the 1950s – was previously listed as for sale.

Little detail is given the application other than lettering will be mounted to front of the property.

STAR-Dundee was established in 2002 and is an aerospace engineering company focused on spacecraft on-board data-handling and processing technology.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

West End pilates studio

Broughty Ferry Pret A Manger

STAR-Dundee