Woman rescued from River Tay after 45 minutes in the water

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched in response to reports that a woman had entered the water.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at Carnoustie Beach
The woman was taken on board the Broughty Ferry all-weather lifeboat. Image: /DC Thomson

A woman was rescued from the River Tay after spending 45 minutes in the water last night.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats were launched just before 1am to reports that a woman had entered the water near Broughty Castle.

She was found alive and well 45 minutes later, having travelled down the river to Monifieth.

The woman didn’t need hospital treatment and was taken home by police.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing flares in the sky at the time of the rescue operation.

Woman rescued by Broughty Ferry lifeboat

One told The Courier: “I was in the area and saw flares in the sky and was aware the lifeboats were on the Tay.

“I later saw a person being pulled from the water by the lifeboat crew and taken on board the all-weather lifeboat.”

The search area. Image: Marinetraffic.com

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.25am on Friday, June 6 we received a report of a concern for a person in the water Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

“The woman was recovered a short time later and taken home.”

A spokesperson for Broughty Ferry RNLI said they could not discuss the operation but said: “The volunteer lifeboat crews always do an amazing job when they are asked to.”

