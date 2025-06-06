Kinross children’s hospice set for £17m revamp including ‘accessible adventure gardens’ and new hydrotherapy pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross children’s hospice set for £17m revamp including ‘accessible adventure gardens’ and new hydrotherapy pool

Plans have been submitted to rebuild Rachel House in Kinross to meet rising needs.

By Lucy Scarlett
Rachel House plans.
The new entrance. Image: CHAS

A children’s hospice in Kinross is set to receive a £17million revamp.

Families have been consulted on the redesign of Rachel House, which includes an additional hydrotherapy pool, better-equipped bedrooms and fully accessible adventure gardens.

If plans are approved, building work could begin next year and be completed in 2027.

Rachel House plans.
AI images show what the new Rachel House could look like. Image: CHAS

Run by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), Rachel House provides care for children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

When it first opened in 1996, it supported just under 100 children a year. Now more than 200 young people are supported annually.

Perth family ‘excited’ about multi-million-pound upgrade to Kinross hospice

Dr Qusai and Esraa Al-Hamdan’s son and daughter, Mohammed (Mo) and Elaine, both have the same life-shortening condition.

The Perth family are regular visitors to Rachel House since being referred by CHAS in 2021.

Alhamdan family.
The Alhamdan family say they are “excited” about the new plans for Rachel House. Image: CHAS

Qusai said: “CHAS is a wonderful charity and Rachel House is a place very close to our hearts.

“Mo and Elaine both suffer from Ataxia with oculomotor apraxia, which causes problems with movement, coordination and balance.

“As their condition is degenerative, making memories together as a family is very important to us and we have spent many wonderful respite visits at Rachel House over the last four years.

“Our family are all very excited about the refurbishment project as we know lots of careful thought is going into making sure the redesigned building will remain a special place and will deliver first-class specialist hospice care to families like ours right across Scotland.”

Rachel House plans.
Images show a new hydrotherapy pool. Image: CHAS
Rachel House plans.
Rachel House is set to get additional gardens. Image: CHAS

CHAS CEO Rami Okasha said: “This is a huge project for us and one we haven’t taken on lightly.

“We want to transform end-of-life care for children and their families in Scotland.

“While Rachel House has served hundreds of families well until now, to deliver the high-level care required long into the future we need to upgrade and rebuild.”

Conversation