Fife school embroiled in child abuse scandal was ‘house of horrors’ says mum of ex-pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife school embroiled in child abuse scandal was ‘house of horrors’ says mum of ex-pupil

The mother of a former pupil at Starley Hall School in Burntisland gave evidence at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

By Claire Warrender
Starley Hall School in Burntisland was the subject of evidence at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry
The entrance to Starley Hall School in Burntisland, as it looks now. Image: Google.

The mother of a pupil at a Fife residential school has described it as “a house of horrors”.

The woman’s son John was a pupil at Starley Hall School in Burntisland in 2000 and 2001.

She told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry that John, who died in February this year, was in fear for his life there after being physically and psychologically abused.

She said the teenager was restrained, choked and had his face rubbed in vomit.

Four men appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2019, accused of physical and sexual abuse of 34 children at Starley Hall, a school for children with additional support needs.

However, all were acquitted following trial.

Despite that, Claire, a pseudonym, branded her son’s treatment at the hands of some staff “dehumanising”.

She said her concerns began before John even started at the school.

“On the day we visited one of the young boys came up to him and said ‘you don’t want to come here’,” she said.

‘Back-handers’ restraint and choking by staff

John, also a pseudonym, gave evidence in the 2019 high court case.

And the statement he gave to police about abuse at Starley Hall School was read out to the inquiry.

He was sent to Starley Hall as he had dyslexia, writing problems and poor memory.

He was labelled disruptive and placed on a supervision order.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, heard evidence about Starley Hall School in Burntisland. Image: Nick Mailer

John’s statement told how he received regular “back-handers” to the face from staff.

And an incident between him and another pupil let to staff seriously assaulting him.

“I was restrained on the floor by four members of staff,” his statement said.

“One kneed me in the ribs, which made me vomit on the floor.

“They put my head in the vomit so I couldn’t breathe.

“And I was choking on the vomit still in my mouth.”

‘Starley Hall School ruined my life’

In another incident, a teacher restricted his breathing until he blacked out.

John’s evidence told how he wrote to his mother several times, telling her what was happening to him.

However, staff did not post his letters.

In 2019, John described Starley Hall as “the place that ruined my life”.

And he added: “I want these people to be held accountable.”

House of horrors

Claire told the inquiry the result of the court case sent her son into a spiral of anxiety and depression.

She later sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to Fife Council asking for a Starley Hall inspection report from 1998, just two years before John attended.

It revealed some of the accommodation was neglected, resulting in registration for those parts not being approved.

It also said the number of incidents related to behaviour, accidents or bullying was a cause for concern.

“I find it beyond words that this house of horrors was allowed to exist,” Claire said.

More from News

Beath Service Station, Cowdenbeath
Young driver who rammed police car at Fife petrol station is jailed
The entrance to Starley Hall School in Burntisland, as it looks now. Image: Google.
Rival Perth business plan launched to save 'legacy' of Bell's Sports Centre
The entrance to Starley Hall School in Burntisland, as it looks now. Image: Google.
Dundee Pride organisers 'rescind' Lord Provost's invite to lead city's equalities march
Champion Aberdeen-Angus bull Mosston Muir Excalibur at the 2019 event in Blairgowrie.
All you need to know about Alyth and District Agricultural Show
The entrance to Starley Hall School in Burntisland, as it looks now. Image: Google.
What now for St Thomas Primary site as final traces of former Arbroath school…
The entrance to Starley Hall School in Burntisland, as it looks now. Image: Google.
Name revealed for South Stirling Gateway school as construction nears
The entrance to Starley Hall School in Burntisland, as it looks now. Image: Google.
£20k Montrose Port donation will inspire charity Kilimanjaro climbers
Little Lies founder Jade Robertson
Perthshire fashion designer's journey to dressing Taylor Swift and £2m turnover
Daughter Emma with mother Lorraine, from Stirling, on Location, Location, Location.
Bridge of Allan mum reveals what it was like behind the scenes on Location,…
The entrance to Starley Hall School in Burntisland, as it looks now. Image: Google.
29 best pictures as Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters returns to Strathmore Golf Centre

Conversation