Hunt for three masked thieves who broke into Dunfermline petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Hunt for three masked thieves who broke into Dunfermline petrol station

Officers are investigating similar a further two incidents targeting Tesco filling stations.

By Andrew Robson
The Tesco petrol station on Turnstone Road in Dunfermline
The Tesco petrol station on Turnstone Road. Image: Google Street View

Three thieves wearing masks stole cash during an overnight break-in at a Dunfermline petrol station.

Police have launched an appeal after the incident at the Tesco Turnstone Road filling station at around 12.25am on Friday.

It is understood that a silver Ford Fiesta was involved.

Later that night, there were two similar incidents at Tesco petrol stations in Glasgow.

The 2.20am and 2.40am break-ins are believed to be linked.

Police appeal after break-in at Dunfermline petrol station

Detective Sergeant Robert Carrigan said: “We believe these three break-ins at petrol stations are linked and the same people involved.

“We are looking to speak to anyone that were in these areas around those times that may have seen something suspicious.

“It appears a blue Ford Fiesta was involved in the Glasgow incidents and a silver Ford Fiesta was involved in the Dunfermline break-in.

“We would ask anyone in the areas mentioned, with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to check and see if they have captured anything.

“Contact 101 quoting reference 0312 of June 6 if you have anything that could be useful to our investigation.”

More from News

Rachel House plans.
Kinross children's hospice set for £17m revamp including 'accessible adventure gardens' and new hydrotherapy…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sudocrem chaos and porn obsession
Louise Beattie with children Emily Mather, Euan Shaw and Eliana Shaw.
Daughter's tribute to Dundee mum who suddenly died in front of family on Perthshire…
Dundee University is looking for staff redundancies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University opens voluntary redundancy scheme
Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at Carnoustie Beach
Woman rescued from River Tay after 45 minutes in the water
Some of the make-up counters within the new Frasers Dundee. Image: Frasers
First look inside new Dundee Frasers department store
2
CCTV footage shows the alleged theft of a Milwaukee tool at Blair Athol Garage
Perthshire garage shocked as man 'steal tools' from apprentice who was helping change tyre
Lion's Mane jellyfish washed up on Burntisland beach this week. Image: Fife Coast and Countryside Trust
Warning as deadly Lion's Mane jellyfish spotted on Fife beaches
Guests arriving at V&A Dundee.
Debate: Dundonians slam 'money grabbing' city tourist tax proposals - what do you think?
17
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Ruined spa weekend

Conversation