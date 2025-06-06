Hunt for three masked thieves who broke into Dunfermline petrol station

Three thieves wearing masks stole cash during an overnight break-in at a Dunfermline petrol station.

Police have launched an appeal after the incident at the Tesco Turnstone Road filling station at around 12.25am on Friday.

It is understood that a silver Ford Fiesta was involved.

Later that night, there were two similar incidents at Tesco petrol stations in Glasgow.

The 2.20am and 2.40am break-ins are believed to be linked.

Police appeal after break-in at Dunfermline petrol station

Detective Sergeant Robert Carrigan said: “We believe these three break-ins at petrol stations are linked and the same people involved.

“We are looking to speak to anyone that were in these areas around those times that may have seen something suspicious.

“It appears a blue Ford Fiesta was involved in the Glasgow incidents and a silver Ford Fiesta was involved in the Dunfermline break-in.

“We would ask anyone in the areas mentioned, with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to check and see if they have captured anything.

“Contact 101 quoting reference 0312 of June 6 if you have anything that could be useful to our investigation.”