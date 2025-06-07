Daughter remembers Dundee church deacon who baptised his youngest grandchild just 5 days before he died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter remembers Dundee church deacon who baptised his youngest grandchild just 5 days before he died

Charles Hendry, who was well-known for his work at churches in the city, passed away after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

By Ellidh Aitken
Charles Hendry. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action
Charles Hendry. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action

The daughter of a Dundee church deacon has told how he was able to baptise his youngest grandchild just five days before he died from cancer.

Charles Hendry died one day before his 67th birthday on July 4 2024, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The retired nurse, senior lecturer, and deacon was a father of five and had 17 grandchildren.

He baptised his youngest grandchild while at Roxburghe House hospice just five days before his death.

Dundee grandad ‘kept going’ after pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Now his daughter, Rachel Smith, has remembered Charles as she prepares to honour his memory.

Rachel said: “He kept going, even when his health was failing.

“He had haemochromatosis, diabetes, chronic fatigue, arthritis, yet he still baptised his youngest grandchild just five days before he passed, in the sanctuary room at Roxburgh House hospice.

“He made each of his seventeen grandchildren feel special.

“He was the kind of man who really listened. He was always there for us.”

Charles baptised his youngest grandchild at Roxburghe House. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action

Charles retired early at age 52 due to his health, but remained active in the community and through his work as a deacon at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Dundee.

Rachel said: “His faith was so important to him. He loved helping people, whether it was through the church or his work in nursing.”

She described how her parents met while working in Ward 3 at Ninewells Hospital.

Rachel is also now a nurse, and met her husband on the same ward.

She said: “My dad was a staff nurse, and my mum (Shona) was a student nurse. That’s where it all began.

“It’s kind of beautiful, really. Nursing is in our blood, you could say.”

Charles later earned a PhD and became a senior lecturer of nursing and midwifery at Dundee University.

However, Rachel said his proudest achievement was raising his family.

Charles had 17 grandchildren. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action
Charles loved his family. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action

His eldest daughter, Sarah, is a head teacher, while his younger children Ruth and Katherine work in education support and cyber security respectively.

The youngest in the family, James, is a staff nurse in the emergency department at Ninewells.

Rachel said: “He was so proud of us all.

“Especially when we followed in his footsteps.

“Even if we didn’t choose nursing, he saw the values of care and service in all of us.

“Sometimes I can talk about him like it’s just a story.

“Like I’m giving a report. Other times, it just hits me out of nowhere and I break down.”

Daughters walking 80 miles in memory of dad who died after late cancer diagnosis

Rachel and Ruth are walking more than 80 miles across Scotland in memory of their dad.

The sisters will be taking part in all four of this year’s Kiltwalk events to raise funds for the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

Charles received a late diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and died soon after.

Rachel said: “We didn’t know what we were facing until it was too late.

“Pancreatic cancer is so hard to diagnose early, and that makes it incredibly cruel.

“We had very little time to prepare or ask questions.”

Rachel (left) and Ruth are walking 80 miles in memory of their dad. Image: Pancreatic Cancer Action

She added: “We wanted to honour our dad in a way that reflected who he was, someone who never gave up, someone who cared deeply.

“This is our way of keeping his memory alive and making sure other families get the chance we didn’t, to catch this disease earlier, to have more time.”

Pancreatic Cancer Action says the disease is known as a “silent killer” due to its easily overlooked symptoms.

The charity says 44% of cases are diagnosed in A&E, where it is often too late for curative treatment.

Just 10% of patients are diagnosed in time for life-saving surgery.

Common symptoms include persistent indigestion or heartburn, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, and jaundice.

