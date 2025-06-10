Perth jet-ski bylaw plea after latest ‘near-miss’ report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perth jet-ski bylaw plea after latest ‘near-miss’ report

The former chairman of Perth Harbour Board says the council needs to act to tackle a jet-ski menace on the River Tay

By Morag Lindsay
Person on jet ski going through River Tay in Perth
Does Perth need a bylaw to govern the use of jet-skis on the River Tay?

Council bosses have shot down demands to introduce a bylaw to govern the safe use of jet-skis on the River Tay at Perth.

The call has come from the former chairman of the Perth Harbour board.

Chris Ahern says the group had been looking into the rules around jet-skis before it was unceremoniously disbanded by Perth and Kinross Council.

And now he wants the authority to step into the void and take on responsibility for the issue.

Perth and Kinross Council says it is not considering a jet-ski bylaw “at this time”.

Instead, it says it hopes all jet-skiers will abide by the existing code of conduct drawn up by regular users some time ago.

Chris Ahern standing next to River Tay
Chris Ahern says a bylaw would offer more protection than the Perth jet-ski code of conduct. Image: Supplied

But Mr Ahern says he was alarmed to hear about a recent near-miss involving a jet-skier on the edge of the city.

And it’s not the regulars he’s worried about.

“Most of the locals and regulars abide by the code of practice,” said the Perth Conservative councillor.

“But not everyone does. I was told about a near-miss involving a jet-skier and another user the other week.”

Mr Ahern said jet-skiers had also been seen operating outside the area they’re supposed to stick to.

person on jet-ski as sun goes down over river
The Perth jet-ski code of conduct governs where and when activity is permitted. Image: Shutterstock

“We need something to protect wildlife and other users and residents,” he added.

“A code of practice isn’t binding. Bylaws are.”

Perth jet-ski code covers noise, speed, hours and boundaries

The Perth jet-ski code of conduct sets out a permitted area for activity, from the north end of the North Inch to just beyond the Friarton Bridge.

Jet-skiers should be on the water for no longer than two hours on any one day, between 4pm and 9pm, Monday to Friday, or 9am to 9pm on weekends.

No more than six users should be on the water at any one time.

And jet-skis must meet EU noise emission standards.

Aerial photo of Friarton Bridge carrying M90 over River Tay to east of Perth
The Perth jet-ski code of conduct means users shouldn’t go much further east than the Friarton Bridge. Image: Amey

Jet-skiers should also observe speed limits of 5mph at the harbour mouth entrance and 10mph going past Friarton yacht club.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “The council is not considering the introduction of a jet-ski bylaw at this time.

“There has been a code of conduct in place for some time that was created by jet-skiers who regularly use the Tay in Perth to encourage others to act responsibly and minimise any resulting noise and disturbance to residents.

“It is hoped that all jet-skiers will abide by this code.”

Jet-ski concerns raised as part of Perth Harbour closure controversy

Mr Ahern also spoke out about the council’s decision to dissolve Perth Harbour Board at the end of May.

View of Perth harbour with no boats
The council has been trying to shut Perth Harbour since February 2023.

It was part of a new strategy, agreed by the economy and infrastructure committee, to end a costly stalemate.

A different committee voted to close the loss-making harbour in February 2023.

But the council has been unable to reach an agreement with Transport Scotland on how to do that.

The hold-up is estimated to have cost the council more than £600,000 in running costs, legal moves and lost savings.

The council is now pursuing a harbour revision order, rather than a full closure order.

That means it will stay on as statutory harbour authority.

But the harbour will be closed to commercial vessels over 24 metres.

More from News

Snowdon School closed in December 2021. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Former Stirling school one step closer to becoming student accommodation
The Courier breaking news graphic
Part of busy Dunfermline city centre car park shut due to collapsed sewer
Erick Fragnito
Fife pizza chef smoked cannabis with missing 12-year-old before raping her
Daisy Walker arms raised on green suspension bridge in Pitlochry
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry
Sweetpea Cafe closed it's doors for the final time in March.
Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry set to be replaced with new business
Booffi Dunfermline opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opens, new Dunfermline world buffet and Montrose Chinese restaurant…
County Buildings in Cupar could close with council office opening hours cut elsewhere
Cupar council services pledge amid review of County Buildings
The entrance to The Mercat in Kirkcaldy, which will be the focus of a regeneration study
Bid to regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre will focus on The Mercat
Church Dundee has been evicted from their Ward Road home
EXCLUSIVE: Inside bitter row that has rocked Dundee music venue
2
An artist's impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus coud look. Image: BDP.
Dundee and Angus College transformation could generate £1 billion for local economy

Conversation