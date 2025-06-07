£20k Montrose Port donation will inspire charity Kilimanjaro climbers

A £20,000 Montrose Port Authority donation is set to inspire Montrose charity supporters on their journey to the roof of Africa.

DEBRA UK’s Montrose fundraising team has been selected as the trust port’s Angus charity of the year for 2025.

And the local figurehead behind the charity’s Scottish fundraising efforts says the five-figure boost is a generous tribute to a fondly remembered little girl.

DEBRA UK is dedicated to supporting those with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and their families.

EB is a rare and extremely painful genetic skin condition thought to affect more than 5,000 people in the UK.

Often known as “butterfly skin”, the disorder causes the skin to be extremely fragile, easily blistering under the slightest friction.

There is currently no cure and the condition is not generally well known or understood.

Family tie drives Montrose DEBRA fundraiser Laura

Laura Forsyth from Montrose is DEBRA UK’s Director of Fundraising for Scotland.

She witnessed her young cousin Adana Forsyth’s courageous battle with the condition.

Known as the “butterfly girl” to locals, Adana passed away as a result of EB in 2008 at the age of just ten.

The money donated by MPA will go towards the Montrose group’s upcoming expedition to Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro.

In October, a team of 15 supporters will take on the 5,895-metre summit climb with the aim of raising £80,000.

Montrose festival in July

MPA also sponsors DEBRAFEST, an annual festival in the Angus town that raises money and awareness for the charity.

This year’s festival is due to take place on Saturday July 26 at Gill Park, Montrose.

Laura Forsyth said: “We’re thrilled to receive this generous donation from MPA.

“Their ongoing support helps us continue our efforts to raise awareness around EB and help improve the quality of life of people living with the condition.”

She continued, “Although the climb will be challenging, we’re incredibly excited about the impact the Kilimanjaro expedition is going to have.

“The group has already begun training, and this donation has given us a real boost to keep up the effort.”

Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison said: “We’re proud to be supporting DEBRA’s Montrose fundraising group as our chosen Angus charity of the year.

“Laura’s passion shines through and we know that this cause is close to the hearts of many people throughout Montrose.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the community out for DEBRAFEST this summer, and everyone at the port wishes the group well as they embark on their Kilimanjaro expedition later in the year.”

It follows the trust port’s support for Guide Dogs Scotland as its 2024 Angus charity of the year.

The port authority has donated more than £430,000 to over 70 local causes in the last four years.