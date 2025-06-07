£20k Montrose Port donation will inspire charity Kilimanjaro climbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£20k Montrose Port donation will inspire charity Kilimanjaro climbers

Angus town will host its annual DEBRAFEST in July, inspired by bravery of Montrose ‘butterfly girl’ Adana Forsyth’s battle with skin condition epidermolysis bullosa.

By Graham Brown
An annual Montrose festival raises money for skin condition charity DEBRA. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A £20,000 Montrose Port Authority donation is set to inspire Montrose charity supporters on their journey to the roof of Africa.

DEBRA UK’s Montrose fundraising team has been selected as the trust port’s Angus charity of the year for 2025.

And the local figurehead behind the charity’s Scottish fundraising efforts says the five-figure boost is a generous tribute to a fondly remembered little girl.

DEBRA UK is dedicated to supporting those with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and their families.

EB is a rare and extremely painful genetic skin condition thought to affect more than 5,000 people in the UK.

Often known as “butterfly skin”, the disorder causes the skin to be extremely fragile, easily blistering under the slightest friction.

There is currently no cure and the condition is not generally well known or understood.

Family tie drives Montrose DEBRA fundraiser Laura

Laura Forsyth from Montrose is DEBRA UK’s Director of Fundraising for Scotland.

She witnessed her young cousin Adana Forsyth’s courageous battle with the condition.

Known as the “butterfly girl” to locals, Adana passed away as a result of EB in 2008 at the age of just ten.

Courageous Adana Forsyth passed away in 2008. Image: Supplied

The money donated by MPA will go towards the Montrose group’s upcoming expedition to Africa’s highest mountain, Kilimanjaro.

In October, a team of 15 supporters will take on the 5,895-metre summit climb with the aim of raising £80,000.

Montrose festival in July

MPA also sponsors DEBRAFEST, an annual festival in the Angus town that raises money and awareness for the charity.

This year’s festival is due to take place on Saturday July 26 at Gill Park, Montrose.

Laura Forsyth said: “We’re thrilled to receive this generous donation from MPA.

Laura Forsyth receives the £20,000 donation from Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison. Image: MPA

“Their ongoing support helps us continue our efforts to raise awareness around EB and help improve the quality of life of people living with the condition.”

She continued, “Although the climb will be challenging, we’re incredibly excited about the impact the Kilimanjaro expedition is going to have.

“The group has already begun training, and this donation has given us a real boost to keep up the effort.”

Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison said: “We’re proud to be supporting DEBRA’s Montrose fundraising group as our chosen Angus charity of the year.

“Laura’s passion shines through and we know that this cause is close to the hearts of many people throughout Montrose.

Laura Forsyth is the driving force behind the DEBRA’s Scottish fundraising. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We’re looking forward to seeing the community out for DEBRAFEST this summer, and everyone at the port wishes the group well as they embark on their Kilimanjaro expedition later in the year.”

It follows the trust port’s support for Guide Dogs Scotland as its 2024 Angus charity of the year.

The port authority has donated more than £430,000 to over 70 local causes in the last four years.

 

