Fortnight of closures and diversions on Dundee Kingsway during work on pedestrian bridges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fortnight of closures and diversions on Dundee Kingsway during work on pedestrian bridges

The work will take place overnight between the Strathmartine and Old Glamis Road roundabouts.

By Neil Henderson
The A90 Kingsway footbridges are to be refurbished.
The A90 Kingsway footbridges are to be refurbished. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers are facing more than a fortnight of closures and diversions on the Kingsway in Dundee during work on pedestrian footbridges.

The bridges, which are more than 40 years old, are being dismantled so they can be refurbished and reinstated.

The work will take place overnight between the Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road roundabouts between June 18 and July 4.

There will be full overnight closures of the Kingsway between these two junctions from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Map showing stretch of A90 Kingsway to be closed overnight to allow for two footbridges to be repaired.
The stretch of the Kingsway that will shut overnight during the work. Image: Amey/Google Maps

Roads contractor Amey says the official diversion route for traffic travelling northbound on the A90 will be as follows:

  • On the northbound approach to Dundee, take the third exit at the Swallow Roundabout onto the A85 Riverside Avenue and Riverside Drive towards the Tay Road Bridge
  • Follow the A991 East Dock Street and Broughty Ferry Road, then turn left onto Greendykes Road
  • Take the Kingsway East exit on the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and rejoin the A90 at Forfar Road

The same applies in reverse for southbound traffic.

Local traffic travelling within Dundee will be diverted via Gillburn Road and Park Road.

Corrosion on the 41-year-old Strathmartine and Old Glamis Road footbridges was discovered in 2024.
Corrosion on the 41-year-old Strathmartine and Old Glamis Road footbridges was discovered in 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For pedestrians, two temporary crossings with traffic lights will be available from Monday June 9.

These will be removed once the bridge refurbishment work has been completed.

Amey announced in May 2024 that major repairs were required to the two footbridges after the discovery of corrosion.

On-site repairs will also take place following the return of the bridges but this will not require any restrictions on the Kingsway.

The bridges are expected to be reinstalled in early 2026, which will take three weeks.

More from News

Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
29 best pictures as Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters returns to Strathmore Golf Centre
Booffi has opened in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited HQ in Glasgow.
Stirling charity worker who sent sexual messages to 'child under 13' struck off
Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience
Broxden Roundabout.
Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout as traffic 'total gridlock'
Rachel House plans.
Kinross children's hospice set for £17m revamp including 'accessible adventure gardens' and new hydrotherapy…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sudocrem chaos and porn obsession
Louise Beattie with children Emily Mather, Euan Shaw and Eliana Shaw.
Daughter's tribute to Dundee mum who suddenly died in front of family on Perthshire…
Dundee University is looking for staff redundancies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University opens voluntary redundancy scheme
2
The Tesco petrol station on Turnstone Road in Dunfermline
Hunt for three masked thieves who broke into Dunfermline petrol station

Conversation