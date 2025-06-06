Fortnight of closures and diversions on Dundee Kingsway during work on pedestrian bridges

Drivers are facing more than a fortnight of closures and diversions on the Kingsway in Dundee during work on pedestrian footbridges.

The bridges, which are more than 40 years old, are being dismantled so they can be refurbished and reinstated.

The work will take place overnight between the Strathmartine Road and Old Glamis Road roundabouts between June 18 and July 4.

There will be full overnight closures of the Kingsway between these two junctions from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Roads contractor Amey says the official diversion route for traffic travelling northbound on the A90 will be as follows:

On the northbound approach to Dundee, take the third exit at the Swallow Roundabout onto the A85 Riverside Avenue and Riverside Drive towards the Tay Road Bridge

Follow the A991 East Dock Street and Broughty Ferry Road, then turn left onto Greendykes Road

Take the Kingsway East exit on the Scott Fyffe Roundabout and rejoin the A90 at Forfar Road

The same applies in reverse for southbound traffic.

Local traffic travelling within Dundee will be diverted via Gillburn Road and Park Road.

For pedestrians, two temporary crossings with traffic lights will be available from Monday June 9.

These will be removed once the bridge refurbishment work has been completed.

Amey announced in May 2024 that major repairs were required to the two footbridges after the discovery of corrosion.

On-site repairs will also take place following the return of the bridges but this will not require any restrictions on the Kingsway.

The bridges are expected to be reinstalled in early 2026, which will take three weeks.