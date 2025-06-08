Dundee Chinese takeaway cleared after food standards complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Chinese takeaway cleared after food standards complaint

A customer alleged she had found a 'foreign' object in her meal from The Moon in Dundee city centre.

By Andrew Robson
The Moon Chinese Takeaway on Meadowside, Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
A Chinese takeaway in Dundee city centre has been cleared after a food standards complaint led to an environmental health probe.

A complaint against The Moon Chinese Takeaway on Meadowside was lodged by a member of the public, who claimed they had received a dish that contained a ‘foreign’ object.

A social media post about the matter was shared in a private Facebook group with nearly 26,000 members.

A review was also left online, with the complainer branding what she was served as “disgusting and vile”.

Council reveals outcome of complaint against Dundee Chinese takeaway

The Courier has chosen not to share exact details of the complaint.

The issue was reported to Dundee City Council’s environmental health team, which confirmed to The Courier it had launched an investigation.

The local authority has now confirmed the item found in the food was not what the complainant had initially claimed.

A letter sent to the customer by the council, seen by The Courier, said: “They believe it is decomposed (out of date) vegetable.

“While the presence of this is not what one would expect, I’m sure it will be of some relief you didn’t consume what you feared.”

The letter added that the material “may or may not have been introduced during the manufacturing process”.

It is understood that no further action is planned.

When approached for comment by The Courier, a spokesperson for The Moon said: “We don’t want to comment as the claim has been proven false.”

