Dundee Chinese takeaway cleared after food standards complaint

A Chinese takeaway in Dundee city centre has been cleared after a food standards complaint led to an environmental health probe.

A complaint against The Moon Chinese Takeaway on Meadowside was lodged by a member of the public, who claimed they had received a dish that contained a ‘foreign’ object.

A social media post about the matter was shared in a private Facebook group with nearly 26,000 members.

A review was also left online, with the complainer branding what she was served as “disgusting and vile”.

Council reveals outcome of complaint against Dundee Chinese takeaway

The Courier has chosen not to share exact details of the complaint.

The issue was reported to Dundee City Council’s environmental health team, which confirmed to The Courier it had launched an investigation.

The local authority has now confirmed the item found in the food was not what the complainant had initially claimed.

A letter sent to the customer by the council, seen by The Courier, said: “They believe it is decomposed (out of date) vegetable.

“While the presence of this is not what one would expect, I’m sure it will be of some relief you didn’t consume what you feared.”

The letter added that the material “may or may not have been introduced during the manufacturing process”.

It is understood that no further action is planned.

When approached for comment by The Courier, a spokesperson for The Moon said: “We don’t want to comment as the claim has been proven false.”