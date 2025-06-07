Name revealed for South Stirling Gateway school as construction nears

Work is due to get underway at South Stirling Gateway’s new primary school, which looks set to be named in honour of a former local landmark.

The facility, which is expected to be ready in August 2026, will be known as Corbiewood Primary School, subject to approval from councillors at a meeting next week.

The name is a nod to the former Corbiewood Stadium, which once stood where the school will be built.

Opened in the 1960s, both harness racing and greyhound racing took place at the stadium south of Bannockburn for around six decades.

The venue was demolished in 2022.

School children suggested uniform colour

Various other possible name options were floated for the new school, including Ridgewood, Pirnhall, and Fairways.

Pupils at Bannockburn and St Mary’s RC Primary Schools were asked for their thoughts and made their own suggestions, including Greenfields, Greenwood, Bruce, and Thistle.

Parents, carers and education staff members were also consulted.

Stirling Council officers said Corbiewood Primary School ultimately revealed itself as the “preferred name”.

Councillors will also soon be asked to approve the chosen uniform colour for the new school.

Children from Bannockburn Primary School picked green, paying tribute to another of the site’s former uses – it was once a golf club.

Construction to start later this month

Up to 1,100 homes are due to be built as part of the South Stirling Gateway development, located between Bannockburn and the Pirnhall M9 junction.

Due to the pressure this will put on Stirling’s existing schools, it was agreed that a new primary would be opened to serve South Stirling Gateway.

Planning permission was granted in February this year.

According to Stirling Council, construction firm McLaughlin & Harvey will begin work on the seven-classroom school in late June.

A further four classrooms may be added for the 2033-34 academic year if required.

