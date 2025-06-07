Name revealed for South Stirling Gateway school as construction nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Name revealed for South Stirling Gateway school as construction nears

The school's uniform colour has also been picked by Bannockburn pupils.

By Alex Watson
The brand new primary school will sit at the heart of the South Stirling Gateway development. Image: Stirling Council
The brand new primary school will sit at the heart of the South Stirling Gateway development. Image: Stirling Council

Work is due to get underway at South Stirling Gateway’s new primary school, which looks set to be named in honour of a former local landmark.

The facility, which is expected to be ready in August 2026, will be known as Corbiewood Primary School, subject to approval from councillors at a meeting next week.

The name is a nod to the former Corbiewood Stadium, which once stood where the school will be built.

Opened in the 1960s, both harness racing and greyhound racing took place at the stadium south of Bannockburn for around six decades.

The venue was demolished in 2022.

School children suggested uniform colour

Various other possible name options were floated for the new school, including Ridgewood, Pirnhall, and Fairways.

Pupils at Bannockburn and St Mary’s RC Primary Schools were asked for their thoughts and made their own suggestions, including Greenfields, Greenwood, Bruce, and Thistle.

Parents, carers and education staff members were also consulted.

A rendering of how the school’s interior will look once completed. Image: Stirling Council

Stirling Council officers said Corbiewood Primary School ultimately revealed itself as the “preferred name”.

Councillors will also soon be asked to approve the chosen uniform colour for the new school.

Children from Bannockburn Primary School picked green, paying tribute to another of the site’s former uses – it was once a golf club.

Construction to start later this month

Up to 1,100 homes are due to be built as part of the South Stirling Gateway development, located between Bannockburn and the Pirnhall M9 junction.

Due to the pressure this will put on Stirling’s existing schools, it was agreed that a new primary would be opened to serve South Stirling Gateway.

There will initially be seven classrooms, with potential for a further four to be added. Image: Stirling Council

Planning permission was granted in February this year.

According to Stirling Council, construction firm McLaughlin & Harvey will begin work on the seven-classroom school in late June.

A further four classrooms may be added for the 2033-34 academic year if required.

