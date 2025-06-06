Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout as traffic ‘total gridlock’

Drivers are facing long delays on the M90 approach to Broxden Roundabout.

Traffic has come to a standstill on the M90 between Broxden Roundabout and the Craigend Interchange.

Drivers are facing long delays due to roadworks on the A9.

One motorist described Broxden as a “total gridlock.”

A Traffic Scotland post on X read: “Due to an increase in traffic volume, there is a delay on the M90, northbound, between Craigend and Broxden Roundabout.”

“24mins travel time.”