Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout as traffic ‘total gridlock’

There are long queues on the M90 northbound approach.

By Lucy Scarlett
Broxden Roundabout.
Traffic is at a standstill around Broxden Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are facing long delays on the M90 approach to Broxden Roundabout.

Traffic has come to a standstill on the M90 between Broxden Roundabout and the Craigend Interchange.

Drivers are facing long delays due to roadworks on the A9.

M90 traffic.
The M90 northbound has come to a standstill. Image: Google Maps

One motorist described Broxden as a “total gridlock.”

A Traffic Scotland post on X read: “Due to an increase in traffic volume, there is a delay on the M90, northbound, between Craigend and Broxden Roundabout.”

“24mins travel time.”

