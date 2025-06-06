News Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout as traffic ‘total gridlock’ There are long queues on the M90 northbound approach. By Lucy Scarlett June 6 2025, 4:53pm June 6 2025, 4:53pm Share Drivers face delays on Broxden Roundabout as traffic ‘total gridlock’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5262672/delays-m90-broxden-roundabout/ Copy Link 1 comment Traffic is at a standstill around Broxden Roundabout. Image: Google Street View Drivers are facing long delays on the M90 approach to Broxden Roundabout. Traffic has come to a standstill on the M90 between Broxden Roundabout and the Craigend Interchange. Drivers are facing long delays due to roadworks on the A9. The M90 northbound has come to a standstill. Image: Google Maps One motorist described Broxden as a “total gridlock.” A Traffic Scotland post on X read: “Due to an increase in traffic volume, there is a delay on the M90, northbound, between Craigend and Broxden Roundabout.” “24mins travel time.”
