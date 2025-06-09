Rallying call to Arbroath young people to add voices to £20m town wish list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rallying call to Arbroath young people to add voices to £20m town wish list

Our Arbroath town board has been encouraged by the response to the latest consultation around how the UK Government money could be used to transform the community.

By Graham Brown
Our Arbroath town board enjoyed a good response to the recent design workshops. Image: Paul Reid
Our Arbroath town board enjoyed a good response to the recent design workshops. Image: Paul Reid

The body drafting a blueprint for how Arbroath’s £20m windfall will be spent says it’s delighted locals have come forward in numbers with their ideas.

But there is one group Our Arbroath town board feels has been surprisingly shy so far.

So board chairman Peter Stirling is preparing to lead his volunteer team on a mission to make sure the voices of local young people are heard loud and clear.

Our Arbroath design workshop at Old and Abbey.
Our Arbroath Co-chairman John Steele, architect Lee Fotheringham and Our Arbroath chairman Peter Stirling at one of the Old and Abbey design workshops. .Image: Paul Reid

Mr Stirling was speaking in the wake of a series of design workshops seeking views on where the massive UK Government investment should go.

The events were the latest step in the project which is rapidly gathering pace – and feedback.

Design workshop discussions

Nine key areas were identified for discussion at the Old and Abbey Church sessions.

Those emerged from earlier engagement in what the town board is determined will be a ‘people’s process’.

Ideas were sought on:

  • Mixed-use community hub
  • Regenerate the town centre and High Street
  • Victoria Park and cliffs
  • Harbour area
  • Parks, food production and wellbeing
  • Connections between town assets and tourist trail
  • Charities Hub/Old & Abbey
  • West Links Park
  • Overnight facilities, hotels, campervans and campsites

Mr Stirling said: “All the feedback was very positive.

Our Arbroath engagement event on £20m town plan.
One participant offers ideas in the design workshop. Image: Paul Reid

“We had well over 1,000 written responses.

“The one thing we were a little disappointed with is that we didn’t get many young people.”

Our Arbroath aims to remedy that by going out into schools to listen to young people’s hopes for what the money might bring.

‘Biggest engagement’ yet in Arbroath

“This will be the biggest engagement Arbroath has ever had,” he added.

“We’re not just going into schools, there are plans for pop-ups and to go into old folks’ homes. It’s really important we listen to the needs and views of everyone.”

And another round of workshops is already scheduled for the end of June.

Those will be followed up by further engagement in August.

Mr Stirling hopes by then the vision for Arbroath’s future will be clearly emerging.

He added: “Our job is to submit a 10-year plan to the UK Government.

“In an ideal world, we’d like to do that at the end of this year or early in 2026.

“The Government will be in a position to issue that first year of funding.

Our Arbroath town board Webster Theatre workshop.
Our Arbroath Chairman Peter Stirling (right) chatting to Gordon Reid. Image: Paul Reid

“We hope to be in a position to receive that by turning community ideas into fundable and deliverable things.

“This funding initiative is really to see if the government can improve the way it invests in local towns.

“Our job is to take the ideas, evaluate them, build a business case and test them for deliverability.

“I think they’re going to get a far bigger return on their investment.

“And I’d like to hope Arbroath can become a model for how this can work.”

Conversation