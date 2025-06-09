Perth baby resuscitated at birth and given blood transfusion gets ready to celebrate first birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth baby resuscitated at birth and given blood transfusion gets ready to celebrate first birthday

Little Ailsa Afrin suffered a rare complication at around 34 weeks into the pregnancy.

By Sean O'Neil
Eilidh, Ailsa and Niall Afrin. Image: Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.
A Perth baby who needed resuscitated at birth and was given blood transfusions to stay alive is getting ready to celebrate her first birthday.

Little Ailsa Afrin suffered a rare complication before she was born and would not have survived without medical intervention.

At 34 weeks pregnant, mum Eilidh Afrin attended Perth Royal Infirmary as she hadn’t felt the baby kick as often as normal.

The 30-year-old was immediately rushed to Ninewells Hospital to deliver Ailsa via
emergency section.

Ailsa received two blood transfusions and it was later determined that she had
suffered a severe foetal-maternal haemorrhage – a rare complication where the baby
loses blood via the placenta into the mother’s bloodstream.

It was a terrifying experience for the first time mum.

“When Ailsa was born, she had to be resuscitated,” said Eilidh.

“She was pale and floppy, so she was given a blood transfusion.”

‘She would not have survived’

Speaking to The Courier, Eilidh said the early interventions saved her daughter’s life.

Before she attended PRI and then Ninewells, she hadn’t thought the situation was overly serious.

“I was told up until that point it had been a textbook pregnancy,” said the mum.

“So there was no sign that there was anything wrong until I went in with reduced movement.”

“We didn’t know why she was stopping moving until she came out and they did tests on her later.

Ailsa Afrin from Perth. Image: Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

“At the time, they were just responding to the situation in front of them – that she needed resuscitated and she needed a blood transfusion.

“It was all to do with this event we had, foetal-maternal haemorrhage, and the severity of her blood loss.

“When she was born she needed [a blood transfusion] straight away, but she was still struggling so they took her to NICU and they gave her a second blood transfusion.

“That stabilised her and set the path for her recovery – but she would not have survived without the blood transfusion.”

‘It’s a positive story’

Thankfully, mother and daughter were both fine.

“We were discharged with a healthy baby,” said Eilidh.

“We’ve just had some additional check-ins, they’re going to follow her development for the first one or two years of her life.

“It is a positive story – the start was grim and really frightening, and was shocking for us as well because I didn’t think anything was wrong. But it was.”

The mum is sharing her story for Blood Donor Week on the run up to World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

It falls just four days before Ailsa turns one.

A bronze badge award for blood donation. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I can’t believe the timing,” said Eilidh.

“It’s certainly not a day we’ll ever forget now because we’re just so so grateful.”

The Courier is running a Be Our Blood campaign, encouraging more people to register here and donate.

Eilidh wanted to thank everyone involved in her daughter’s care, from the first midwife she spoke to at PRI to everyone Ninewells.

“We’re so appreciative to all the medical staff involved and then especially to that stranger in our local community whose donated the life-saving blood,” said Eilidh.

“If they hadn’t done that then they [the medical staff] wouldn’t have been able to do what they needed to.”

Conversation