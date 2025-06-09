Dundee Raac homes unable to withstand extreme weather, warns climate activist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Raac homes unable to withstand extreme weather, warns climate activist

Laura Young, an environmental scientist, says the anxiety caused by unreliable roofs has a huge impact on people's mental health.

Dundee vape ban campaigner Laura Young
Laura Young in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Sean O'Neil

A Dundee climate activist has warned that Raac homes will be unable to withstand the effects of extreme and worsening weather conditions.

Laura Young, an environmental scientist, says addressing the issue should be a “top priority” for governments with houses in general struggling to hold up to climate change.

“We are getting wetter and wilder winters in Scotland,” said the PHD student at both Dundee and Abertay universities.

“If we are trying to make places more resilient to bad weather and climate change then addressing things like Raac concrete is absolutely crucial.

“It should be a top priority.

“I don’t think there is enough attention around the fact our houses cannot withstand extreme weather already, never mind if you have Raac concrete.”

Leaking roofs, damp, and mould

The ethical influencer, known as Less Waste Laura, told The Courier that her own research has discovered those in power tend to focus solely on flooding when it comes to improving climate resilience.

However, a far higher number of homes are affected by other longer-term issues that have a huge affect on mental wellbeing.

“The majority of people are not impacted by extreme flooding, more people are affected by leaking roofs, damp, and mould,” explains Laura.

Laura Young.
Laura Young was crowned Scotland’s top influencer. Image: Laura Young/Andrew Cawley

“That is definitely something that is overlooked at every single level of government.

“That what’s impacting more people.

“And if you’ve got Raac then that’s even more of a worry as that’s exacerbating a problem.

“Issues like leaking roofs, damp and mould – because they are chronic rather than acute – actually has long-term significant impacts on people’s wellbeing and mental health.”

The Courier is asking people to sign this petition and help give affected homeowners a voice.

‘Every time it rained I was panicking’

The climate scientist used her own experience of a flat she lived in on Perth Road during Strom Babet to explain.

Laura’s flat did not contain Raac but water poured in through the ceiling during the deluge.

“Every time it rained I was panicking – is my roof going to collapse,” said Laura.

Drumgeith Road in Dundee blocked with flooding during Strom Babet. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I had so much anxiety thinking is my living room ceiling going to come in again.

“I can’t imagine on top of that thinking there was some structurally unsound concrete above my head.

“Every single time it rains are you thinking – is that getting into the Raac concrete that is going to crumble and actually make my house unsafe.

“That is a whole extra level.”

The climate activist believes there are socio-economic and environmental benefits to the government stepping in and helping Raac homeowners.

They could utilise the crisis as a chance to improve affected homes to help reach climate targets and help with heating bills.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to be retrofitting all sorts of other sustainability measures in these homes to make them more energy efficient,” said Laura.

“This is an opportunity to address multiple issues.”

