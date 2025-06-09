Dundee Raac homes unable to withstand extreme weather, warns climate activist

A Dundee climate activist has warned that Raac homes will be unable to withstand the effects of extreme and worsening weather conditions.

Laura Young, an environmental scientist, says addressing the issue should be a “top priority” for governments with houses in general struggling to hold up to climate change.

“We are getting wetter and wilder winters in Scotland,” said the PHD student at both Dundee and Abertay universities.

“If we are trying to make places more resilient to bad weather and climate change then addressing things like Raac concrete is absolutely crucial.

“It should be a top priority.

“I don’t think there is enough attention around the fact our houses cannot withstand extreme weather already, never mind if you have Raac concrete.”

Leaking roofs, damp, and mould

The ethical influencer, known as Less Waste Laura, told The Courier that her own research has discovered those in power tend to focus solely on flooding when it comes to improving climate resilience.

However, a far higher number of homes are affected by other longer-term issues that have a huge affect on mental wellbeing.

“The majority of people are not impacted by extreme flooding, more people are affected by leaking roofs, damp, and mould,” explains Laura.

“That is definitely something that is overlooked at every single level of government.

“That what’s impacting more people.

“And if you’ve got Raac then that’s even more of a worry as that’s exacerbating a problem.

“Issues like leaking roofs, damp and mould – because they are chronic rather than acute – actually has long-term significant impacts on people’s wellbeing and mental health.”

The Courier is asking people to sign this petition and help give affected homeowners a voice.

‘Every time it rained I was panicking’

The climate scientist used her own experience of a flat she lived in on Perth Road during Strom Babet to explain.

Laura’s flat did not contain Raac but water poured in through the ceiling during the deluge.

“Every time it rained I was panicking – is my roof going to collapse,” said Laura.

“I had so much anxiety thinking is my living room ceiling going to come in again.

“I can’t imagine on top of that thinking there was some structurally unsound concrete above my head.

“Every single time it rains are you thinking – is that getting into the Raac concrete that is going to crumble and actually make my house unsafe.

“That is a whole extra level.”

The climate activist believes there are socio-economic and environmental benefits to the government stepping in and helping Raac homeowners.

They could utilise the crisis as a chance to improve affected homes to help reach climate targets and help with heating bills.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to be retrofitting all sorts of other sustainability measures in these homes to make them more energy efficient,” said Laura.

“This is an opportunity to address multiple issues.”