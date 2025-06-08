Crews tackle Tesco lorry fire on A85 near Glen Ogle in Stirlingshire

Crews are tackling a fire in a Tesco lorry on the A85 near Glen Ogle in Stirlingshire.

The alarm was raised on the road north of Lochearnhead, a few miles from the Perth and Kinross border, just after noon on Sunday.

Dramatic images shared on social media showed the cab of the lorry engulfed in flames.

However, there are not thought to be any injuries.

Bosses of the supermarket chain have been informed of the incident.

The road is closed while emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called at 12.07pm to a fire on the A85.

“We have appliances in attendance, one mile south of Lix Toll.

Drivers urged to avoid A85 after lorry fire

“The lorry is on fire but we are currently working to put it out.

“There are no injuries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A85 near to the junction with the A827, Mid Lix, is currently closed in both directions following a report of a vehicle fire around 12.05pm on Sunday.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible at this time.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.