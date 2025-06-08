Man, 49, arrested after lorry crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 49, arrested after lorry crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire

The man was also taken to hospital after the incident early on Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
The crash happened on the A9 near Birnam. Image: Google Street View
The crash happened on the A9 near Birnam. Image: Google Street View

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after a lorry crash on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Birnam just after 4am on Sunday.

The man, who police believe was driving the lorry, was initially taken to hospital before being arrested.

Motorists told of seeing the lorry at the side of the carriageway following the crash.

Police investigating A9 lorry crash

The HGV was the only vehicle involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10am on Sunday, we were made aware of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Birnam.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 49-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from News

The crash happened on the A9 near Birnam. Image: Google Street View
IN PICTURES: 30 great shots of fun in the sun at Strathmore Highland Games
Alan Rachwal
Custody officer injured in Dundee court scuffle sparked by sheriff's cancer comments
A lorry has caught fire on the A85 near Glen Ogle
Crews tackle Tesco lorry fire on A85 near Glen Ogle in Stirlingshire
The crash happened on the A9 near Birnam. Image: Google Street View
Dundee Chinese takeaway cleared after food standards complaint
The crash happened on the A9 near Birnam. Image: Google Street View
28 best pictures from Angus Show
The crash happened on the A9 near Birnam. Image: Google Street View
Inside the £150-a-night converted private jet on an Angus farm
Thomas Barnes
Dealer linked to A90 drugs bust was not even in Scotland
Lerwick Police Station sign
Fife teen assaulted bouncers and squared up to police on island work trip
The crash happened on the A9 near Birnam. Image: Google Street View
Bid for new Stirling memorial in Raploch area
Stirling Agricultural Show
All you need to know about Stirling Agricultural Show