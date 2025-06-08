Man, 49, arrested after lorry crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after a lorry crash on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Birnam just after 4am on Sunday.

The man, who police believe was driving the lorry, was initially taken to hospital before being arrested.

Motorists told of seeing the lorry at the side of the carriageway following the crash.

Police investigating A9 lorry crash

The HGV was the only vehicle involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.10am on Sunday, we were made aware of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Birnam.

“Emergency services attended and the driver, a 49-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”