News IN PICTURES: 30 great shots of fun in the sun at Strathmore Highland Games Glamis Castle provided the perfect backdrop for a large crowd of spectators who enjoyed Strathmore Highland Games. Vlad Tulacek throws the hammer at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Graham Brown June 8 2025, 6:09pm June 8 2025, 6:09pm Share IN PICTURES: 30 great shots of fun in the sun at Strathmore Highland Games Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5263397/strathmore-highland-games-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Strathmore Highland Games delivered a sun-kissed day of entertainment for a large Glamis Castle crowd. After a day of heavy showers on Saturday, conditions couldn’t have been better for spectators to enjoy the spectacle. But it made for warm work for the athletes, dancers, pipers and drummers who thrilled the packed ringside. Many were international visitors whose visit to the historic castle came with the bonus of a traditional highland games. It was a special day too for Perthshire farmer John Robertson. John, from Logierait, competed in what was then the first Forfar Highland Games in 1975. Games chairman Alan Wood (left) alongside Chieftain John Robertson. The event moved to Glamis at the turn of the millennium. And, 50 years on from that first appearance, the games committee honoured John with the role of chieftain for Sunday’s proceedings. Strathmore is a huge supporters of grass roots development and staged its annual schools’ tug o’ war competition and junior games in the lead up to the main event. Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was at Glamis to capture all the action. Ramsay Campbell and Cameron Hall of Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Pipe Band, pipe in Glamis Primary for the schools tug o’ war. Glamis Primary School giving it their all. The event enjoyed a big turnout. Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Pipe Band march on. Liam Torrie competing in the Valhalla 14lb stone event. Paul Anderson, from Perth, alongside Michael Grunert, Pitlochry, in the open cycling. Games Chairman Alan Wood (left) and Chieftain John Robertson share a joke. Kyle Randalls, from Falkirk during the shot putt. Northmuir Primary School during the schools’ tug-o-war competition. Heave ho from Webster’s High School. Juliet Ramsay, 16, from Glenisla in the caber competition. Murdo Masterson’s hammer throw. Open cycling action. The ringside was packed for the day. Sprinting to success. Pheobe Findlay (left), Addison McDonald and Aubrey Penman, all four-years-old and from Forfar compete in the sword dance. And they’re off! Capturing the action at Starthmore Games. Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym digs in for the weighted pull. Sword dancers Addison McDonald and Pheobe Findlay from Forfar. Determination at the start of the youths handicap sprint. Maximum effort from Glamis Primary School tug o’ war team. Larry Presslie, 12, from Aberdeen plays in the solo piping. Stalls and spectators aplenty. Maximum concentration from Orla Dolan (left) and Roise Wilson during the sword dance. Chieftain John Robertson (left) alongside Strathmore Games chairman Alan Wood. On the boards. Murdo Masterson releases the hammer.
