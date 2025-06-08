IN PICTURES: 30 great shots of fun in the sun at Strathmore Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: 30 great shots of fun in the sun at Strathmore Highland Games

Glamis Castle provided the perfect backdrop for a large crowd of spectators who enjoyed Strathmore Highland Games.

Vlad Tulacek throws the hammer at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vlad Tulacek throws the hammer at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Strathmore Highland Games delivered a sun-kissed day of entertainment for a large Glamis Castle crowd.

After a day of heavy showers on Saturday, conditions couldn’t have been better for spectators to enjoy the spectacle.

But it made for warm work for the athletes, dancers, pipers and drummers who thrilled the packed ringside.

Many were international visitors whose visit to the historic castle came with the bonus of a traditional highland games.

It was a special day too for Perthshire farmer John Robertson.

John, from Logierait, competed in what was then the first Forfar Highland Games in 1975.

Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Games chairman Alan Wood (left) alongside Chieftain John Robertson.

The event moved to Glamis at the turn of the millennium.

And, 50 years on from that first appearance, the games committee honoured John with the role of chieftain for Sunday’s proceedings.

Strathmore is a huge supporters of grass roots development and staged its annual schools’ tug o’ war competition and junior games in the lead up to the main event.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was at Glamis to capture all the action.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle
Ramsay Campbell and Cameron Hall of Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Pipe Band, pipe in Glamis Primary for the schools tug o’ war.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Glamis Primary School giving it their all.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
The event enjoyed a big turnout.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Blairgowrie, Rattray and District Pipe Band march on.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Liam Torrie competing in the Valhalla 14lb stone event.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Paul Anderson, from Perth, alongside Michael Grunert, Pitlochry, in the open cycling.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Games Chairman Alan Wood (left) and Chieftain John Robertson share a joke.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Kyle Randalls, from Falkirk during the shot putt.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Northmuir Primary School during the schools’ tug-o-war competition.
CR0053424 - Graham Brown Story - Angus area - Strathmore Highland Games 2025 - Picture shows scenes from the event --- Vlad Tulacek during the hammer throw -- Glamis Castle Grounds, Glamis - Sunday 8th June 2025 -- Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heave ho from Webster’s High School.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Juliet Ramsay, 16, from Glenisla in the caber competition.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Murdo Masterson’s hammer throw.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Open cycling action.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
The ringside was packed for the day.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Sprinting to success.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Pheobe Findlay (left), Addison McDonald and Aubrey Penman, all four-years-old and from Forfar compete in the sword dance.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
And they’re off!
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Capturing the action at Starthmore Games.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Brett Hampton of Valhalla Gym digs in for the weighted pull.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Sword dancers Addison McDonald and Pheobe Findlay from Forfar.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Determination at the start of the youths handicap sprint.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Maximum effort from Glamis Primary School tug o’ war team.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Larry Presslie, 12, from Aberdeen plays in the solo piping.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Stalls and spectators aplenty.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Maximum concentration from Orla Dolan (left) and Roise Wilson during the sword dance.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Chieftain John Robertson (left) alongside Strathmore Games chairman Alan Wood.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
On the boards.
Strathmore Highland Games at Glamis Castle.
Murdo Masterson releases the hammer.

 

 

 

