IN PICTURES: 30 great shots of fun in the sun at Strathmore Highland Games

Strathmore Highland Games delivered a sun-kissed day of entertainment for a large Glamis Castle crowd.

After a day of heavy showers on Saturday, conditions couldn’t have been better for spectators to enjoy the spectacle.

But it made for warm work for the athletes, dancers, pipers and drummers who thrilled the packed ringside.

Many were international visitors whose visit to the historic castle came with the bonus of a traditional highland games.

It was a special day too for Perthshire farmer John Robertson.

John, from Logierait, competed in what was then the first Forfar Highland Games in 1975.

The event moved to Glamis at the turn of the millennium.

And, 50 years on from that first appearance, the games committee honoured John with the role of chieftain for Sunday’s proceedings.

Strathmore is a huge supporters of grass roots development and staged its annual schools’ tug o’ war competition and junior games in the lead up to the main event.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was at Glamis to capture all the action.