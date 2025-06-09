Carnoustie Golf Links snaps up popular town centre restaurant

Carnoustie Golf Links has bought a popular town centre restaurant in a move it hopes will restore the venue as a favourite with locals and visitors.

Links bosses have confirmed the purchase of the former Maxibell tapas bar at 5 Park Avenue.

It sits just off the High Street and close to the legendary Championship Course.

The premises have been a busy spot since its original days as the Golf Inn.

But the restaurant closed last year and was later offered at auction with a £150,000 starting price.

Links management are now developing new plans for the restaurant.

The move comes after major changes to the running of the Open Championship venue.

A new company has been formed to run the courses and resort hotel.

Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited has promised huge investment to secure the return of the event to Angus.

Carnoustie Links ‘excited’ by restaurant plans

And the Links said it is “excited” about a comeback for Maxibell’s.

A spokesperson said: “This decision reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the community and preserving valued local institutions.

“Maxibell’s has long been a place of connection and joy for many.

“We felt it was important to safeguard its legacy, ensure its continued success and to contribute positively to the community.

“We believe that this is a special opportunity for us to support something that means a lot to people.

“We’re excited about the positive impact this will have both now and into the future.”

“We are currently in the process of exploring renovation works, including carrying out necessary surveys to assess the building and its facilities.

“We are working through this as quickly as we can and our aim is to re-open and welcome guests as soon as possible.”

Carnoustie Golf Hotel £3m upgrade

CGHHG now operate the golf assets and Carnoustie Golf Hotel as a single entity.

In January, Angus Council agreed the biggest ever change to the way the council-owned courses are run.

The Links said a new deal was essential to secure the external investment needed for Carnoustie to retain its place on The Open rota.

A £3 million spa upgrade at Carnoustie Golf Hotel was completed earlier this year.

Links chief executive Michael Wells said the investment was a “sign of things to come” from its new owners.