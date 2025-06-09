Carnoustie Golf Links snaps up popular town centre restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Carnoustie Golf Links snaps up popular town centre restaurant

Carnoustie Golf Links chiefs are now drawing up plans to re-open the former Maxibell restaurant premises after they closed last August.

By Graham Brown
The restaurant at 5 Park Avenue has been a Carnoustie favourite for years. Image: Google
The restaurant at 5 Park Avenue has been a Carnoustie favourite for years. Image: Google

Carnoustie Golf Links has bought a popular town centre restaurant in a move it hopes will restore the venue as a favourite with locals and visitors.

Links bosses have confirmed the purchase of the former Maxibell tapas bar at 5 Park Avenue.

It sits just off the High Street and close to the legendary Championship Course.

The premises have been a busy spot since its original days as the Golf Inn.

But the restaurant closed last year and was later offered at auction with a £150,000 starting price.

An interior shot of 5 Park Avenue in Carnoustie. Image: Future Property Auctions

Links management are now developing new plans for the restaurant.

The move comes after major changes to the running of the Open Championship venue.

A new company has been formed to run the courses and resort hotel.

Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited has promised huge investment to secure the return of the event to Angus.

Carnoustie Links ‘excited’ by restaurant plans

And the Links said it is “excited” about a comeback for Maxibell’s.

A spokesperson said: “This decision reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting the community and preserving valued local institutions.

“Maxibell’s has long been a place of connection and joy for many.

“We felt it was important to safeguard its legacy, ensure its continued success and to contribute positively to the community.

“We believe that this is a special opportunity for us to support something that means a lot to people.

Maxibell restaurant in Carnoustie was sold at auction.
The Carnoustie restaurant closed last August. Image: Future Property Auctions

“We’re excited about the positive impact this will have both now and into the future.”

“We are currently in the process of exploring renovation works, including carrying out necessary surveys to assess the building and its facilities.

“We are working through this as quickly as we can and our aim is to re-open and welcome guests as soon as possible.”

Carnoustie Golf Hotel £3m upgrade

CGHHG now operate the golf assets and Carnoustie Golf Hotel as a single entity.

In January, Angus Council agreed the biggest ever change to the way the council-owned courses are run.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Links said a new deal was essential to secure the external investment needed for Carnoustie to retain its place on The Open rota.

A £3 million spa upgrade at Carnoustie Golf Hotel was completed earlier this year.

Links chief executive Michael Wells said the investment was a “sign of things to come” from its new owners.

 

More from News

Yvette and Wayne Hoskins met with Housing Minister Paul McLennan in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Housing minister meets Raac campaigners in Dundee as key theme emerges
KFC Murraygate building goes up for sale
Dundee Murraygate building occupied by KFC up for sale
The planned battery storage site is beside Forfar Athletic's Station Park. Image: Google
50MW Forfar battery plant beside Station Park set for green light
Lucy Jess leaving Dundee Sheriff Court with husband Patrick. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife school staff given script for pupils who ask about head teacher's sex…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Keir Starmer threats and vigilante brothers
Residents and sports teams Say No to Thimblerow leisure plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
Protests to be held in Perth against council's Thimblerow leisure centre plans
Jamie Grierson
Engineer tells court he was treated as Perth fire tragedy hotel murder suspect
Fiona Cummings with her car at Ninewells Hospital Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee wheelchair user 'putting herself in danger' to get a ticket at Ninewells…
3
To go with story by Isla Glen. stock / gv Picture shows; Stirling Council office. Viewforth.. Stirling. Isla Glen/DCT Media Date; 21/03/2025
What Stirling councillors claimed on expenses last year
The former pub on Lower Bridge Street has traded under many names. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling student flats approved for demolished pub site

Conversation