Woman, 18, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline

Emergency services closed Hospital Hill for nearly an hour on Monday morning.

By Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson
Police vehicles on Hospital Hill on Monday morning.
Police on Hospital Hill on Monday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline.

Police closed the city’s Hospital Hill for nearly an hour after the crash at around 9am on Monday.

The 18-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A police car and van on a road
Police closed the road for nearly an hour. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Monday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Hospital Hill, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended, and the 18-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

