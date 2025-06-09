News Woman, 18, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline Emergency services closed Hospital Hill for nearly an hour on Monday morning. By Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson June 9 2025, 10:49am June 9 2025, 10:49am Share Woman, 18, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5263568/woman-hospital-hit-car-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment Police on Hospital Hill on Monday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline. Police closed the city’s Hospital Hill for nearly an hour after the crash at around 9am on Monday. The 18-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The extent of her injuries is not known. Police closed the road for nearly an hour. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Monday, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Hospital Hill, Dunfermline. “Emergency services attended, and the 18-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Victoria Hospital. “Inquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation