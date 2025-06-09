Protests to be held in Perth against council’s Thimblerow leisure centre plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protests to be held in Perth against council’s Thimblerow leisure centre plans

Campaigners will stage rallies against the proposals for PH2O and Bell's Sports Centre

By Sean O'Neil
Residents and sports teams Say No to Thimblerow leisure plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
Protests against the local authority’s plans to build a new leisure centre at Thimblerow car park are to be held in Perth.

Campaigners will stage two rallies over two weeks against the widely unpopular proposals for PH2O and Bell’s Sports Centre.

The first protest is to be held outside Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre  on Glover Street at 10am on Thursday June 12.

The second will take place at 9am on Wednesday June 18 outside the local authority’s offices.

Campaigners are staging that second rally before the 10am meeting to be held in the council chambers at 2 High Street that will decide the future of both facilities.

‘Come along and show your support’

The protest are expected to be attended by campaigners from across Perth’s sporting landscape, including indoor sports and curling.

Residents, clubs and swimmers have been left furious at the local authority’s plans to build a watered-down facility at Thimblerow without a dedicated leisure pool.

The council also hope to turn Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated arena with artificial pitches – although no final decision has been taken.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), who are against the plans, want people to join the protests.

Nearly 3,800 people have signed a petition to save Bell’s.

Bill Powrie, a spokesperson for the group, said: “It would appear that the council has made up its mind to close Bell’s for indoor sports and other community activities and has decided to knock down the leisure pool at [Glover Street] and replace it with 147 affordable homes.

“Then build a sports facility on the busiest car park in Perth and build a new swimming pool with no leisure swimming.

“Given that Bell’s has 22 courts, this plan represents a watering down of sport and leisure facilities for the community.

“Please come along and show your support for our collective campaign and let council know that this plan is not wanted by the people of Perth and Kinross.”

Leisure future to be decided after protest

The local authority and Live Active Leisure (LAL) have come in for widespread criticism for both the plans and the way they have been handled.

Concerns have been raised over a lack of studies and consultation on the ideas.

Siblings Marley (4) and Mason McConnell Say NO to Thimblerow. Image: Richard Wilkins

The Courier has been campaigning to Protect Perth Leisure and Say No to Thimblerow.

The plans for the future of Perth’s leisure facilities will go before councillors again on June 18.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Councillors approved plans to create Thimblerow in September 2024 and will decide on proposals for additional leisure water next week.

“These were determined by the results of our Transformation Review of Leisure Assets, which considered the most popular areas of participation and how we can provide accessible, affordable and sustainable leisure provision for residents across all of Perth and Kinross.

“Council also, in line with agreed policy to prioritise affordable housing when disposing of land or buildings, agreed to build affordable homes on the Glover Street site once PH20 is complete.”

They said that options for Bell’s are still being considered following the public consultation.

