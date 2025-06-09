Protests to be held in Perth against council’s Thimblerow leisure centre plans

Protests against the local authority’s plans to build a new leisure centre at Thimblerow car park are to be held in Perth.

Campaigners will stage two rallies over two weeks against the widely unpopular proposals for PH2O and Bell’s Sports Centre.

The first protest is to be held outside Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre on Glover Street at 10am on Thursday June 12.

The second will take place at 9am on Wednesday June 18 outside the local authority’s offices.

Campaigners are staging that second rally before the 10am meeting to be held in the council chambers at 2 High Street that will decide the future of both facilities.

‘Come along and show your support’

The protest are expected to be attended by campaigners from across Perth’s sporting landscape, including indoor sports and curling.

Residents, clubs and swimmers have been left furious at the local authority’s plans to build a watered-down facility at Thimblerow without a dedicated leisure pool.

The council also hope to turn Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated arena with artificial pitches – although no final decision has been taken.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), who are against the plans, want people to join the protests.

Nearly 3,800 people have signed a petition to save Bell’s.

Bill Powrie, a spokesperson for the group, said: “It would appear that the council has made up its mind to close Bell’s for indoor sports and other community activities and has decided to knock down the leisure pool at [Glover Street] and replace it with 147 affordable homes.

“Then build a sports facility on the busiest car park in Perth and build a new swimming pool with no leisure swimming.

“Given that Bell’s has 22 courts, this plan represents a watering down of sport and leisure facilities for the community.

“Please come along and show your support for our collective campaign and let council know that this plan is not wanted by the people of Perth and Kinross.”

Leisure future to be decided after protest

The local authority and Live Active Leisure (LAL) have come in for widespread criticism for both the plans and the way they have been handled.

Concerns have been raised over a lack of studies and consultation on the ideas.

The Courier has been campaigning to Protect Perth Leisure and Say No to Thimblerow.

The plans for the future of Perth’s leisure facilities will go before councillors again on June 18.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Councillors approved plans to create Thimblerow in September 2024 and will decide on proposals for additional leisure water next week.

“These were determined by the results of our Transformation Review of Leisure Assets, which considered the most popular areas of participation and how we can provide accessible, affordable and sustainable leisure provision for residents across all of Perth and Kinross.

“Council also, in line with agreed policy to prioritise affordable housing when disposing of land or buildings, agreed to build affordable homes on the Glover Street site once PH20 is complete.”

They said that options for Bell’s are still being considered following the public consultation.