‘Driving lessons’ for kids as young as nine to start in Dundee

Dundee kids as young as nine will be able to take “driving lessons” at the Overgate next month.

Level seven of the shopping centre’s car park will be transformed for Young Driver, which launches on July 5.

Young Driver, which has a 4.7 out of five rating on Trustpilot, teaches under-17s how to drive in dual-controlled cars in a bid to increase driver safety.

Youngsters can get behind the wheel to practice braking, gear changes and steering.

They’ll learn how to park, plus how to navigate junctions, roundabouts and traffic lights before 17, the minimum age for driving lessons on UK roads.

Driving events will be held on certain weekends and during school holidays. Lessons will be open to youngsters with disabilities.

Dundee is Young Driver’s seventh Scottish location, following Lochgelly Raceway in Fife in May 2024.

Young Dundee drivers will have ‘lots of fun’ behind the wheel

Ian Mulingani, managing director at Young Driver, said: “We are excited to be launching our first venue in Dundee – our seventh in Scotland.

“We’ll offer lots of different driving activities for young people, whether they’re a beginner or have already had a few lessons at another of our sites.

“Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road.

“Research shows that creates a safer driver – and we believe it creates safer pedestrians and cyclists too.

“But the lessons are also lots of fun.

“They’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously.

“When they’re reverse parking at the end of the first lesson, it’s often a shock for parents.”

Young Driver lessons in Dundee start from £46.99 for half an hour, and must be booked in advance.