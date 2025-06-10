Bid to regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre will focus on The Mercat

The Mercat shopping centre will be the focus of the latest attempt to invigorate Kirkcaldy High Street.

Fife Council is drafting in consultants from Dundee University to look at how the indoor centre could be used.

The team will also look at other key regeneration opportunities within the High Street.

Attempts to bring Kirkcaldy town centre back to life have been ongoing for many years.

While several good independent shops and cafes still operate successfully, the days when national chains dominated are long gone.

And this has left several large empty units, including those formerly occupied by Marks and Spencer and BHS.

Both form a significant portion of The Mercat, where several other units are also empty.

While the Mercat is privately-owned, retailers pay rent to Fife Council which owns the land on which the Kirkcaldy centre stands.

Finding other uses for Kirkcaldy High Street

Alan Paul, head of the council’s property services, said: “The retail sector in Kirkcaldy is alive and kicking.

“However, much of it has chosen to relocate from the town centre to the Central Retail Park by the A92.”

He added: “What we need to do then, is find other uses for the town centre to ensure it’s an economically-thriving and welcoming place, to ensure its cultural development.”

Ideas already mooted include introducing more leisure activities, night markets and even a cinema.

The agreed demolition of the eyesore Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks is seen as a positive first step.

It is hoped a developer will buy the land for housing, which in turn could improve footfall..

Meanwhile, a study to explore the possibility of a Kirkcaldy to Leith ferry service is ongoing.

Regeneration could take years

However, Mr Paul says significant work is needed to “find a better use for Kirkcaldy town centre and the High Street in particular”.

“The council has two shop units on the High Street so we’re a small player.

“But we have a big interest in the future of the High Street.”

However, he warned: “None of that is going to happen quickly.

“Regeneration work is a work in progress and will continue to be a work in progress for many years to come.”