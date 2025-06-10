Bid to regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre will focus on The Mercat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Bid to regenerate Kirkcaldy town centre will focus on The Mercat

Fife Council officers have warned regeneration of Kirkcaldy High Street will take many years as they seek new uses for empty shops.

By Claire Warrender
The entrance to The Mercat in Kirkcaldy, which will be the focus of a regeneration study
The Mercat Centre, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Mercat shopping centre will be the focus of the latest attempt to invigorate Kirkcaldy High Street.

Fife Council is drafting in consultants from Dundee University to look at how the indoor centre could be used.

The team will also look at other key regeneration opportunities within the High Street.

Kirkcaldy has lost a number of large shops, including Marks and Spencer in 2018. Image: DC Thomson

Attempts to bring Kirkcaldy town centre back to life have been ongoing for many years.

While several good independent shops and cafes still operate successfully, the days when national chains dominated are long gone.

And this has left several large empty units, including those formerly occupied by Marks and Spencer and BHS.

Both form a significant portion of The Mercat, where several other units are also empty.

While the Mercat is privately-owned, retailers pay rent to Fife Council which owns the land on which the Kirkcaldy centre stands.

Finding other uses for Kirkcaldy High Street

Alan Paul, head of the council’s property services, said: “The retail sector in Kirkcaldy is alive and kicking.

“However, much of it has chosen to relocate from the town centre to the Central Retail Park by the A92.”

He added: “What we need to do then, is find other uses for the town centre to ensure it’s an economically-thriving and welcoming place, to ensure its cultural development.”

The Esplanade Car Park in Kirkcaldy is probably Fife's biggest eyesore.
The eyesore Esplanade Car Park in Kirkcaldy will be demolished. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ideas already mooted include introducing more leisure activities, night markets and even a cinema.

The agreed demolition of the eyesore Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks is seen as a positive first step.

It is hoped a developer will buy the land for housing, which in turn could improve footfall..

Meanwhile, a study to explore the possibility of a Kirkcaldy to Leith ferry service is ongoing.

Regeneration could take years

However, Mr Paul says significant work is needed to “find a better use for Kirkcaldy town centre and the High Street in particular”.

“The council has two shop units on the High Street so we’re a small player.

“But we have a big interest in the future of the High Street.”

However, he warned: “None of that is going to happen quickly.

“Regeneration work is a work in progress and will continue to be a work in progress for many years to come.”

More from News

Snowdon School closed in December 2021. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Former Stirling school one step closer to becoming student accommodation
The Courier breaking news graphic
Part of busy Dunfermline city centre car park shut due to collapsed sewer
Erick Fragnito
Fife pizza chef smoked cannabis with missing 12-year-old before raping her
Daisy Walker arms raised on green suspension bridge in Pitlochry
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry
Sweetpea Cafe closed it's doors for the final time in March.
Sweetpea Cafe in Broughty Ferry set to be replaced with new business
Booffi Dunfermline opened on Friday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
High street round-up: Frasers Dundee opens, new Dunfermline world buffet and Montrose Chinese restaurant…
County Buildings in Cupar could close with council office opening hours cut elsewhere
Cupar council services pledge amid review of County Buildings
Church Dundee has been evicted from their Ward Road home
EXCLUSIVE: Inside bitter row that has rocked Dundee music venue
2
An artist's impression of how the transformation of the Wellgate Centre into the new D&A College campus coud look. Image: BDP.
Dundee and Angus College transformation could generate £1 billion for local economy
Gary Tardito
Dundee 'danger to the public' behind bars for horrific attack on woman

Conversation