Daughter’s tribute to Dundee FC-mad dad who died suddenly

Andy Birrell, who regularly worked as a steward at both Dundee football clubs, passed away after a heart attack at his Douglas home.

By Ellidh Aitken
Andy Birrell
Andy Birrell died suddenly on June 2. Image: Taylor Birrell

The daughter of a “die-hard” Dundee FC fan has paid tribute to her dad after his sudden death.

Andy Birrell, 62, passed away at his home in Douglas on June 2 due to a heart attack.

Taylor Birrell has described her dad as a “quiet and humble” man who “cherished” his friends and family.

He dedicated much of his life – and even his home- to the Dark Blues.

He regularly worked as a steward with the security firm Safe-Tay at both Dundee football clubs.

He also played a big part in organising events for Douglas Community Centre.

Tribute to Dundee fan after sudden death

Taylor, 25, said: “He was a die-hard Dundee fan.

“He has got memorabilia all over the house, it is almost like a museum.

“His house is dedicated to two things – me and Dundee FC. It is surreal to go back there without him here.

“All of his friends have been telling me stories about him.

Andy was a Dundee FC supporter
Andy passed on his love for Dundee FC to his family. Image: Taylor Birrell

“He still bought a Dundee season ticket every year, even though he worked as a steward, so wouldn’t be sitting in the stand.

“But he still bought it every year without fail.”

Andy was born in Muirhead, Angus, and moved to Dundee in 1998 when he met Taylor’s mum, Alison Agnew.

The pair had since separated, but stayed on good terms.

Andy was also a grandad to Taylor’s three children – six-year-old Violet Bray, and one-year-old twins Harriet and Hudson Birrell.

Dundee FC fan Andy Birrell ‘cared for friends as if they were family’

Taylor added: “Dad’s friends were his chosen family. He was an only child, and he cared for them as if they were family.

“He did cherish people. Every time I went around town, he would be saying: ‘That’s my pal.’

“We were getting a lot closer, too. He was coming round for dinner with me and the kids.

“It has been 20 years since my mum and dad split up, and he didn’t have a bad word to say about her.

Andy with granddaughter Violet
Andy with granddaughter Violet. Image: Taylor Birrell

“He said he couldn’t say anything bad because she gave him me.

“You just don’t meet people who are like that.”

Andy’s love of Dundee FC was passed on by his dad, John, whom Taylor never met as he had passed away by the time she was born.

The 25-year-old said: “The only time he shouted was at the football games.

“The only time I heard him shout was when he was in the stands; it was the loudest he ever got.

“If something annoyed him otherwise, he would just walk away.

Andy Birrell worked as a steward
Andy worked as a steward. Image: Taylor Birrell

“I will always remember all the funny moments with him.

“One that sticks out is every time we drove past the cemetery, he would say: ‘Everyone is dying to get in there.’

“We had 11 years of getting on the 28 bus with him saying that joke.

“Now I find myself saying it to my partner.

“Speaking about him is the most healing part of all of this, and speaking to his friends.

“I was his only child, but it wasn’t just me he left behind.”

Andy’s friend Graeme Adam has started a fundraiser to help Taylor and her family create a lasting tribute to her dad.

Taylor hopes to engrave his name on a brick at Dens Park.

A celebration of Andy’s life will be held on June 17 at the Black Watch Club on Arthurstone Terrace, where he regularly played darts.

