Dundee Murraygate building occupied by KFC up for sale

The fried chicken restaurant has served customers on the street since 2018.

By Ben MacDonald
KFC Murraygate building goes up for sale
The unit on Murraygate is up for sale. Image: Savills

A Dundee building occupied by KFC is on sale for £600,000.

30 Murraygate is set to be offered to auction house Osborne King on June 26.

The mid-terraced property is described as “a heritable investment let” that is “of interest to investors”.

Inside the restaurant. Image: Savills

A spokesperson for KFC told The Courier that they have no plans to move away from the unit.

KFC signed a 20-year lease term for the unit in 2020 with an annual passing rent of £62,227.

The lease is subject to five yearly rent reviews with a break option in March 2030.

The fried chicken restaurant moved to Murraygate from High Street in 2018 and is the second KFC in Dundee. The other is located at Camperdown Park.

Dundee Murraygate building occupied by KFC for sale

According to property agent Savills, the mid-terraced property comprises brick construction and a pitched slate roof.

Set across two storeys, the ground floor includes a long customer area with tiled floors and papered and painted plaster walls.

The ground floor also has a disabled toilet, kitchen with tiled floors, walk-in freezer, comms room and storage space.

KFC have no plans to move away from the unit. Image: Savills

The first floor allows space for 36 covers and includes a customer toilet and a small manager’s office.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, Murraygate has the highest vacancy rate of any main shopping street in Dundee.

A little over 38% of the retail units are empty, more than double the 18.4% average.

Conversation