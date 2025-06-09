Stirling student flats approved for demolished pub site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling student flats approved for demolished pub site

The Lower Bridge Street eyesore was knocked down in April.

By Alex Watson
New student housing will leave behind the gap left by the former West End Bar. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
New student housing will leave behind the gap left by the former West End Bar. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A proposal to construct a new four-storey student accommodation block in Stirling city centre has been given council approval.

The building will be located on the site of the former West End Bar on Lower Bridge Street

Also previously known as Jackie’s Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar, the unoccupied pub had fallen into a poor state over many years and was demolished in April.

PCM Property Investment Ltd has plans for 24 en suite bedrooms in the new student development, with six rooms per floor.

There will be a shared kitchen on each level, and a common room on the top floor.

How the new building (on the right) is expected to look once constructed. Image: Arc Architectural Services/Stirling Council

Cycle storage and waste recycling will be housed in the basement.

Current design plans suggest the building’s exterior will be mainly beige brick with a grey slate roof.

The planning permission request was submitted in November 2024 and green-lit last week, on June 5.

Eyesore pub building couldn’t be saved

The derelict West End Bar was pulled down after it was decided refurbishment would not be “financially viable”.

Rot infestation, water penetration and structural movement were found in the building.

The demolition underway back in April. Image: Anna Yanenko

The property had been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

The new development taking its place will be located beside the University of Stirling’s existing Lower Bridge Street student accommodation block, part of the Union Street development.

Conversation