Stirling student flats approved for demolished pub site

A proposal to construct a new four-storey student accommodation block in Stirling city centre has been given council approval.

The building will be located on the site of the former West End Bar on Lower Bridge Street

Also previously known as Jackie’s Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar, the unoccupied pub had fallen into a poor state over many years and was demolished in April.

PCM Property Investment Ltd has plans for 24 en suite bedrooms in the new student development, with six rooms per floor.

There will be a shared kitchen on each level, and a common room on the top floor.

Cycle storage and waste recycling will be housed in the basement.

Current design plans suggest the building’s exterior will be mainly beige brick with a grey slate roof.

The planning permission request was submitted in November 2024 and green-lit last week, on June 5.

Eyesore pub building couldn’t be saved

The derelict West End Bar was pulled down after it was decided refurbishment would not be “financially viable”.

Rot infestation, water penetration and structural movement were found in the building.

The property had been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

The new development taking its place will be located beside the University of Stirling’s existing Lower Bridge Street student accommodation block, part of the Union Street development.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook