Angus Planning Ahead: Country Park changing rooms and farm shed house

Angus Alive has lodged a plan for new Monikie Country Park changing facilities.

The council leisure trust wants to site seven units in a compound beside the North Pond.

Those would be used for visitors taking part in watersports activities including the recently-opened Angus Aqua Splash.

The £135,000 giant inflatable opened to the public last month.

Staff accommodation and storage are also proposed.

The leisure trust’s application states: “The current watersports facilities operate from the existing office lodge and adjoining buildings, providing a reception for visitors to the country park as well as changing facilities.

“This location is remote from the ponds and organised water-based activity sites.

“Temporary buildings are being proposed to provide basic localised changing areas for over a 24-month lease period.

“The typical season is from March to September/October.

“The units will be locked up over winter.”

Angus Alive says it will be a trial to gauge whether a more permanent facility should be developed.

Forfar battery energy scheme

Planning officials have given an approval recommendation to plans for a battery energy storage scheme beside Forfar Athletic’s Station Park.

The Vital Energi submission will be considered by development standards committee members on Tuesday.

The site sits opposite the football ground and was once home to a giant gasometer.

However, it was demolished many years ago and the ground at Carseview Road has lain empty since.

Suggested conditions include a requirement to start the development within three years.

The applicants would also have to submit a plan for restoring the site after its 30-year lifespan.

New house on old farm shed site

Permission has been granted for a new house on the site of a disused farm shed near the Perthshire border.

Approval for the hay barn at East Keillor, near Newtyle, was previously granted in 2021.

However, circumstances including the Covid-19 pandemic meant the development never progressed.

Kinpurnie Estate has now received fresh approval for a four-bedroom, single-storey home.

Angus Council officials issued a delegated approval for the application.

“Planning permission has previously been granted for an identical form of development at the site,” they said.

“Whilst that permission has lapsed, the physical characteristics of the site have not changed materially.

“The impacts arising from the development would be no more significant than previously assessed as being acceptable in the past.”

Brechin play castle under construction

Meanwhile, a huge children’s play castle at Brechin Castle Centre is under construction beside the A90.

The wooden storybook structure will feature towers, rope bridges, giant tube slides and puzzles for young adventurers.

Children will be able to enjoy playing over multiple levels.

Brechin Castle Centre says the £500,000 investment is part of a long-term vision to make the location a must-visit family attraction.

Plans were first revealed last year and the castle is due for completion in July.

Glen Clova game larder conversion

There are plans to turn an old game larder in the Angus Glens into recreational accommodation.

The building sits northwest of Braedownie in Glen Doll.

It is thought to have been built by Forestry Commission Scotland in the 1950s.

The applicant is an academic who hopes to use it as an occasional research base relating to his interests in wildlife conservation and biodiversity.

It would also be used by family and friends to enjoy the Cairngorms National Park.

The planning application states the residential bothy would be for personal use only and not as a self-catering accommodation.

Planning officials will consider the proposal in due course.

Links to the applications on the Angus Council planning portal are:

Monikie Country park changing

Forfar battery energy storage site

Newtyle farm shed site house

Brechin play castle

Glen Clova bothy