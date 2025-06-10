Cupar council services pledge amid review of County Buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cupar council services pledge amid review of County Buildings

Fife Council says services and buildings are not the same thing as it considers the future use of its St Catherine Street building.

By Claire Warrender
County Buildings in Cupar could close with council office opening hours cut elsewhere
County Buildings in Cupar could close but services will not. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Fife Council has pledged to retain services in Cupar, even if County Buildings closes.

The authority is considering the future of the St Catherine Street building, which once held 500 staff.

It is now used by around just 30 workers and its continued use is in doubt.

Council officers have already begun testing the market to see if selling is a viable option.

Other possibilities include retaining it and renting some space to staff from other organisations.

Property services head Alan Paul said all options remain on the table.

However, he added: “The plan is not to change any access to services.”

Council will not ‘just walk away’

SNP councillor Lynn Ballantyne-Wardlaw said people in Cupar have expressed concern over access to services currently housed in County Buildings.

These include the registration of births, marriages and deaths.

Some staff also say they have been left in the dark over the proposals.

Ms Ballantyne-Wardlaw said: “I wonder if we’ve considered investing in the buildings to make them work better, or whether it’s possible to invite partner organisations in rather than closing them?”

County Buildings in Cupar
County Buildings in Cupar houses a number of Fife Council services. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

In response, Mr Paul described the usage as “a very small use of a very large building”.

“I have to consider the broader obligation to our communities,” he said.

“We don’t just close buildings and walk away from places.

“However, we need to recognise buildings and services are not the same thing.

Is County Buildings the right place for council services?

Mr Paul added: “What we would like to do is look at whether Cupar County Buildings is the right place to provide local people with local access to services.

“It may be the answer is yes, in which case the council retains a footprint and releases other space for alternative uses.

“Or it might be there’s better spaces in the town that can be used.

“We’re doing soft market testing around potential alternatives uses and that’s a work in progress.”

Rothesay House in Glenrothes, as demolition begins in 2024.
Rothesay House in Glenrothes, has now been pulled down. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife Council is in the process of reviewing the use of a number of its buildings, including opening hours.

Wemyssfield in Kirkcaldy town centre has already been declared surplus to requirements.

And Rothesay House was demolished last year.

The Courier revealed last week some council buildings could close on Mondays and Fridays as staff continue to work from home.

County Buildings in Cupar could close but services will not. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
