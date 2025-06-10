Cupar council services pledge amid review of County Buildings

Fife Council has pledged to retain services in Cupar, even if County Buildings closes.

The authority is considering the future of the St Catherine Street building, which once held 500 staff.

It is now used by around just 30 workers and its continued use is in doubt.

Council officers have already begun testing the market to see if selling is a viable option.

Other possibilities include retaining it and renting some space to staff from other organisations.

Property services head Alan Paul said all options remain on the table.

However, he added: “The plan is not to change any access to services.”

Council will not ‘just walk away’

SNP councillor Lynn Ballantyne-Wardlaw said people in Cupar have expressed concern over access to services currently housed in County Buildings.

These include the registration of births, marriages and deaths.

Some staff also say they have been left in the dark over the proposals.

Ms Ballantyne-Wardlaw said: “I wonder if we’ve considered investing in the buildings to make them work better, or whether it’s possible to invite partner organisations in rather than closing them?”

In response, Mr Paul described the usage as “a very small use of a very large building”.

“I have to consider the broader obligation to our communities,” he said.

“We don’t just close buildings and walk away from places.

“However, we need to recognise buildings and services are not the same thing.

Is County Buildings the right place for council services?

Mr Paul added: “What we would like to do is look at whether Cupar County Buildings is the right place to provide local people with local access to services.

“It may be the answer is yes, in which case the council retains a footprint and releases other space for alternative uses.

“Or it might be there’s better spaces in the town that can be used.

“We’re doing soft market testing around potential alternatives uses and that’s a work in progress.”

Fife Council is in the process of reviewing the use of a number of its buildings, including opening hours.

Wemyssfield in Kirkcaldy town centre has already been declared surplus to requirements.

And Rothesay House was demolished last year.

The Courier revealed last week some council buildings could close on Mondays and Fridays as staff continue to work from home.