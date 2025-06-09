What Stirling councillors claimed on expenses last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What Stirling councillors claimed on expenses last year

Four council members were not reimbursed for any costs.

By Alex Watson
Six councillors out of 26 claimed for travel expenses. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling’s elected councillors collectively claimed around £12,500 in expenses during the 2024-25 financial year, it has been revealed.

Stirling Council published its latest annual statement of members’ allowances and expenses today, June 9.

Overall, £12,498.11 was claimed for travel and telecommunications expenses.

The majority went on car and bicycle mileage, coming to £11,207.89.

This figure was divided between six councillors, out of a total of 26.

These were as follows:

  • £2,469.60 – Martin Earl, Conservative, Trossachs and Teith
  • £1,168.20 – Rosemary Fraser, SNP, Forth and Endrick
  • £564.30 – Paul Henke, Conservative, Forth and Endrick
  • £1,863.90 – Gene Maxwell, SNP, Trossachs and Teith
  • £3,440.25 – Gerry McGarvey, Labour, Trossachs and Teith
  • £1,701.64 – Elaine Watterson, Conservative, Trossachs and Teith

The other 20 council members claimed no travel expenses.

Eighteen councillors had their telephone and ICT costs paid for by Stirling Council, adding up to £1,290.22 for the year.

Most spent around £80 each on this expense.

Four members – Neil Benny, Bryan Flannagan, Jim Thomson and David Wilson – claimed no expenses at all from the council.

How does it compare to 2023-24 expenses?

A saving of £2,384.81 was made on councillor expenses in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24, when the total came to £14,882.92.

Again, the six councillors listed above were the only ones to claim back money for car and bicycle mileage.

Council leader Gerry McGarvey claimed the most in travel expenses. Image: Whyler Photos/Stirling Council

The majority of the six spent less on travel during 2024-25 than the year before, aside from council leader Gerry McGarvey and Lord Provost Elaine Watterson.

Mr McGarvey claimed £607.50 more, and Ms Watterson £237.88 more.

The council leader received a salary increase of more than £14,000 from April 1, as per newly amended Scotland-wide regulations.

All Stirling councillors were awarded a pay rise earlier this year, though some objected to it and pledged to donate the money.

