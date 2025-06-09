What Stirling councillors claimed on expenses last year

Stirling’s elected councillors collectively claimed around £12,500 in expenses during the 2024-25 financial year, it has been revealed.

Stirling Council published its latest annual statement of members’ allowances and expenses today, June 9.

Overall, £12,498.11 was claimed for travel and telecommunications expenses.

The majority went on car and bicycle mileage, coming to £11,207.89.

This figure was divided between six councillors, out of a total of 26.

These were as follows:

£2,469.60 – Martin Earl, Conservative, Trossachs and Teith

£1,168.20 – Rosemary Fraser, SNP, Forth and Endrick

£564.30 – Paul Henke, Conservative, Forth and Endrick

£1,863.90 – Gene Maxwell, SNP, Trossachs and Teith

£3,440.25 – Gerry McGarvey, Labour, Trossachs and Teith

£1,701.64 – Elaine Watterson, Conservative, Trossachs and Teith

The other 20 council members claimed no travel expenses.

Eighteen councillors had their telephone and ICT costs paid for by Stirling Council, adding up to £1,290.22 for the year.

Most spent around £80 each on this expense.

Four members – Neil Benny, Bryan Flannagan, Jim Thomson and David Wilson – claimed no expenses at all from the council.

How does it compare to 2023-24 expenses?

A saving of £2,384.81 was made on councillor expenses in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24, when the total came to £14,882.92.

Again, the six councillors listed above were the only ones to claim back money for car and bicycle mileage.

The majority of the six spent less on travel during 2024-25 than the year before, aside from council leader Gerry McGarvey and Lord Provost Elaine Watterson.

Mr McGarvey claimed £607.50 more, and Ms Watterson £237.88 more.

The council leader received a salary increase of more than £14,000 from April 1, as per newly amended Scotland-wide regulations.

All Stirling councillors were awarded a pay rise earlier this year, though some objected to it and pledged to donate the money.

