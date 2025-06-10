Stirling Premier Inn restaurant demolition can go ahead

A planning permission request to demolish the Beefeater restaurant at Stirling’s Forthside Way Premier Inn has been granted.

The hotel chain proposed knocking down the eatery and building additional guest accommodation on the site in February.

Four months later, Stirling Council has given the development the go-ahead.

According to the plans, a new restaurant will be opened for guests on the ground floor of the 35-bedroom, three-storey accommodation block, with a link corridor to the existing hotel added.

Premier Inn also has a further extension to the hotel in mind, with 80 extra bedrooms.

Outside, more car parking spaces will be added, bringing the total up to 100.

Beefeater restaurant closed a year ago

The current Beefeater restaurant closed its doors to the wider public in July 2024, though hotel guests are still served breakfast on the premises.

Premier Inn’s plans suggest the new restaurant would be smaller, with space for 81 diners.

Rooms attached to the restaurant and currently used for food and drink storage, as well as a staff area, will be demolished.

The Forthside area of Stirling is currently undergoing a period of development, with plans underway for Scotland’s biggest film studio campus, Stirling Studios, as well as new housing, spaces for businesses, a public square, green spaces and the associated infrastructure.

