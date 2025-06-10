Stirling Premier Inn restaurant demolition can go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Premier Inn restaurant demolition can go ahead

A new eatery will be opened on site, for hotel guests only.

By Alex Watson
The restaurant has been shut to the public for close to a year. Image: Google Street View
The restaurant has been shut to the public for close to a year. Image: Google Street View

A planning permission request to demolish the Beefeater restaurant at Stirling’s Forthside Way Premier Inn has been granted.

The hotel chain proposed knocking down the eatery and building additional guest accommodation on the site in February.

Four months later, Stirling Council has given the development the go-ahead.

According to the plans, a new restaurant will be opened for guests on the ground floor of the 35-bedroom, three-storey accommodation block, with a link corridor to the existing hotel added.

Premier Inn also has a further extension to the hotel in mind, with 80 extra bedrooms.

Outside, more car parking spaces will be added, bringing the total up to 100.

Beefeater restaurant closed a year ago

The current Beefeater restaurant closed its doors to the wider public in July 2024, though hotel guests are still served breakfast on the premises.

Premier Inn’s plans suggest the new restaurant would be smaller, with space for 81 diners.

A look at the design for the proposed new hotel restaurant. Image: LMA Architects/Stirling Council

Rooms attached to the restaurant and currently used for food and drink storage, as well as a staff area, will be demolished.

The Forthside area of Stirling is currently undergoing a period of development, with plans underway for Scotland’s biggest film studio campus, Stirling Studios, as well as new housing, spaces for businesses, a public square, green spaces and the associated infrastructure.

Conversation