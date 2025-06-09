Housing minister meets Raac campaigners in Dundee as key theme emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Housing minister meets Raac campaigners in Dundee as key theme emerges

Paul McLennan MSP visited the city to discuss the ongoing crisis affecting nearly 900 homes.

Yvette and Wayne Hoskins met with Housing Minister Paul McLennan in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Yvette and Wayne Hoskins met with Housing Minister Paul McLennan in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

The housing minister has met with campaigners and the local authority in Dundee to discuss the Raac crisis affecting in the city.

Paul McLennan sat down with Yvette and Wayne Hoskins on Monday afternoon to discuss a range of concerns, including communication issues between residents and Dundee City Council.

Speaking to The Courier afterwards, Mr McLennan said: “I met with the council earlier on today as well and asked them some questions about their approach.

“And I’ve spoken to Wayne and Yvette in more detail.

“There’s some things that we’ve taken away, one of them is about communication both for council tenants and for private residents.”

Learning from other local authorities

The housing minister believes local authorities should be taking the lead on informing residents about Raac-related issues and said learnings could be made.

“I think the key thing is communication between council and the Raac community – whether it’s either residents or council tenants,” said Mr McLennan.

“The situation in Aberdeen is different to Dundee and is different to other parts, so the lead on this should be local authorities.

Paul McLennan MSP in Dundee: Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“One of the other things we talked about today was learning from other local authorities.

“In terms of Aberdeen, its communication has been different from Dundee, it’s been different from North Lanarkshire and other parts of Scotland.

“So we look at best practice as well in terms of communication.”

When asked outright if Dundee City Council had to improve on their communication, Mr McLennan said: “I think they’re just different approaches.

“It’s an unsettling time for residents and council tenants and I think one of the key things is knowing what they need to know.”

Earlier this week, Raac residents in Menzieshill were furious after being told to expect a repair bill by council for work on their flats which began without consultation.

UK Government says no to Raac fund

Mortgages and insurance concerns were the other key messages raised by the campaigners.

The housing minister said the Scottish Government were continuing to ask Westminster to set up a UK Raac fund.

The housing minister with The Courier Raac headline in the backround. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

However, he admitted that currently the UK Government was saying no.

Mr McLennan pointed to Raac now being found in Wales and other previous instances where it was found in England.

“We believe it’s a UK Raac issue and we’ve asked the UK Government to set up a Raac fund.

“They’ve said no at this stage, but we’ve went back to them.”

Yvette and Wayne Hoskins after meeting in Dundee with Scottish Housing Minister Paul McLennan. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The Courier is asking people to sign a petition to help homeowners gain a voice at Westminster.

Dundee Raac campaign chairman, Wayne Hoskins, said it had been a good meeting with the minister.

He told The Courier: “We want answers for homeowners and tenants.

“We want answers on mortgages, we can’t get mortgages on our property.

“How do we restore these to market value? We’re losing £30k-40k on these properties.”

The housing minister said he would return to Dundee for a public meeting on the issue.

More from News

KFC Murraygate building goes up for sale
Dundee Murraygate building occupied by KFC up for sale
The planned battery storage site is beside Forfar Athletic's Station Park. Image: Google
50MW Forfar battery plant beside Station Park set for green light
Lucy Jess leaving Dundee Sheriff Court with husband Patrick. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife school staff given script for pupils who ask about head teacher's sex…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Keir Starmer threats and vigilante brothers
Residents and sports teams Say No to Thimblerow leisure plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
Protests to be held in Perth against council's Thimblerow leisure centre plans
Jamie Grierson
Engineer tells court he was treated as Perth fire tragedy hotel murder suspect
Fiona Cummings with her car at Ninewells Hospital Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee wheelchair user 'putting herself in danger' to get a ticket at Ninewells…
3
To go with story by Isla Glen. stock / gv Picture shows; Stirling Council office. Viewforth.. Stirling. Isla Glen/DCT Media Date; 21/03/2025
What Stirling councillors claimed on expenses last year
The former pub on Lower Bridge Street has traded under many names. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling student flats approved for demolished pub site
The restaurant at 5 Park Avenue has been a Carnoustie favourite for years. Image: Google
Carnoustie Golf Links snaps up popular town centre restaurant

Conversation