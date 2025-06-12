19-turbine Comrie windfarm plans lodged as nearby ‘energy park’ talks open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19-turbine Comrie windfarm plans lodged as nearby ‘energy park’ talks open

The Scottish Government will rule on Low Carbon's windfarm application for Glen Lednock, near Comrie.

By Morag Lindsay
Ben Chonzie in Glen Lednock
The wind farm is planned for the Invergeldie Estate in Glen Lednock, close to Ben Chonzie. Image: Oxygen Conservation.

Plans for a 19-turbine windfarm near Comrie have gone to the Scottish Government for approval.

The Glen Lednock turbines would stand 200 metres tall at their tips.

The company behind them, Low Carbon, has lodged an application with the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.

The turbines are part of a larger “rewilding” strategy being led by Invergeldie Estate owners Oxygen Conservation.

Map showing proposed location of Glen Lednock windfarm
Where the windfarm could be erected.

It comes as developers prepare to consult locals on another major renewables project at Fowlis Wester, on the other side of Crieff.

The plans for the Meallbrodden ‘energy park’ on the Abercairney Estate include eight 200-metre turbines, 60,000 solar panels and battery storage units.

Comrie windfarm plans ‘shaped by community’

Low Carbon says it has “actively engaged” with residents in St Fillans and Comrie since the Glen Lednock windfarm project went public in November 2023.

Craig Cunningham, the company’s senior project development manager, says the goal is to achieve “carbon payback” in less than a year and a half, after which the turbines should begin to make a net positive contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

“The final design has been shaped by a significant amount of site survey work as well as extensive consultation with the local community,” he added.

People standing around information boards with maps etc in Comrie's White Church community centre
Locals at one of the Glen Lednock windfarm consultation events in Comrie. Image: DC Thomson

Low Carbon says it will put £5,000 for every megawatt of energy generated by the Glen Lednock turbines into a community benefit fund every year.

This could add up to £589,000 a year to be spent on local projects.

The full application, including an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and supporting documents, can be viewed here or on the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents website.

Fowlis Wester consultation opens next week

Consultation sessions for the Meallbrodden project will be held in Fowlis Wester Village Hall on June 18 from 4-8pm, and at Strathearn Community Campus, Crieff, on June 19 from 4-8pm.

standing stones with countryside behind
The Meallbrodden Energy Park would tower above the ancient standing stones at Fowlis Wester. Image: DC Thomson

It is being spearheaded by Eurowind Energy Ltd.

And due to its size, it will also be decided by the Scottish Government, rather than Perth and Kinross Council.

The Danish company says its community benefit fund could provide up to £280,000 a year for local projects.

But critics say the moorland site, which includes a loch, stone circles, standing stones, Roman remains, ancient forest and native species, is not suitable.

And they have raised concerns about the cumulative impact of renewable energy projects across the area.

