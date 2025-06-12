19-turbine Comrie windfarm plans lodged as nearby ‘energy park’ talks open

Plans for a 19-turbine windfarm near Comrie have gone to the Scottish Government for approval.

The Glen Lednock turbines would stand 200 metres tall at their tips.

The company behind them, Low Carbon, has lodged an application with the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit.

The turbines are part of a larger “rewilding” strategy being led by Invergeldie Estate owners Oxygen Conservation.

It comes as developers prepare to consult locals on another major renewables project at Fowlis Wester, on the other side of Crieff.

The plans for the Meallbrodden ‘energy park’ on the Abercairney Estate include eight 200-metre turbines, 60,000 solar panels and battery storage units.

Comrie windfarm plans ‘shaped by community’

Low Carbon says it has “actively engaged” with residents in St Fillans and Comrie since the Glen Lednock windfarm project went public in November 2023.

Craig Cunningham, the company’s senior project development manager, says the goal is to achieve “carbon payback” in less than a year and a half, after which the turbines should begin to make a net positive contribution to reducing carbon emissions.

“The final design has been shaped by a significant amount of site survey work as well as extensive consultation with the local community,” he added.

Low Carbon says it will put £5,000 for every megawatt of energy generated by the Glen Lednock turbines into a community benefit fund every year.

This could add up to £589,000 a year to be spent on local projects.

The full application, including an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and supporting documents, can be viewed here or on the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents website.

Fowlis Wester consultation opens next week

Consultation sessions for the Meallbrodden project will be held in Fowlis Wester Village Hall on June 18 from 4-8pm, and at Strathearn Community Campus, Crieff, on June 19 from 4-8pm.

It is being spearheaded by Eurowind Energy Ltd.

And due to its size, it will also be decided by the Scottish Government, rather than Perth and Kinross Council.

The Danish company says its community benefit fund could provide up to £280,000 a year for local projects.

But critics say the moorland site, which includes a loch, stone circles, standing stones, Roman remains, ancient forest and native species, is not suitable.

And they have raised concerns about the cumulative impact of renewable energy projects across the area.