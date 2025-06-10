Former Stirling school one step closer to becoming student accommodation

Plans to convert a historic Stirling city centre school into temporary student flats are progressing.

A building warrant has been submitted to Stirling Council, requesting approval to carry out work on the former Snowdon School on Spittal Street, close to Stirling Castle.

Kaas Ventures is set to convert the school’s residential building into house in multiple occupation (HMO) accommodation for students.

This would include increasing the number of bedrooms by four and adding two extra kitchens.

Councillors green-lit the initial planning application in October 2024.

The applicant has permission to use the site as student accommodation with 21 bedrooms for up to three years.

The goal is for the C-listed building to bring in income while an already-approved additional aparthotel building is being constructed on the site.

School has lain unused for over three years

Snowdon School was built in 1855, and was most recently a residential school for girls. It closed in December 2021.

Snowdon School Limited also declared insolvency in December 2021 and permission to turn the building into an aparthotel was granted in 2023.

Prior to planning permission being granted, a representative of Hotel Colessio next door to the former school formally objected, saying the development was not “feasible or viable in this location”.

However, one Stirling resident was in support of the conversion, writing: “Anything that can be done to bring a historic building like Snowdon House back into use should be welcomed and embraced.”

