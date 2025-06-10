Former Stirling school one step closer to becoming student accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Stirling school one step closer to becoming student accommodation

A new aparthotel is also in the works for the Spittal Street site.

By Alex Watson
Snowdon School closed in December 2021. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Plans to convert a historic Stirling city centre school into temporary student flats are progressing.

A building warrant has been submitted to Stirling Council, requesting approval to carry out work on the former Snowdon School on Spittal Street, close to Stirling Castle.

Kaas Ventures is set to convert the school’s residential building into house in multiple occupation (HMO) accommodation for students.

This would include increasing the number of bedrooms by four and adding two extra kitchens.

Councillors green-lit the initial planning application in October 2024.

The applicant has permission to use the site as student accommodation with 21 bedrooms for up to three years.

The goal is for the C-listed building to bring in income while an already-approved additional aparthotel building is being constructed on the site.

There will be enough space for 21 bedrooms for students. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

School has lain unused for over three years

Snowdon School was built in 1855, and was most recently a residential school for girls. It closed in December 2021.

Snowdon School Limited also declared insolvency in December 2021 and permission to turn the building into an aparthotel was granted in 2023.

Prior to planning permission being granted, a representative of Hotel Colessio next door to the former school formally objected, saying the development was not “feasible or viable in this location”.

However, one Stirling resident was in support of the conversion, writing: “Anything that can be done to bring a historic building like Snowdon House back into use should be welcomed and embraced.”

Conversation