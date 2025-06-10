Chance to have lunch with Lorraine Kelly in Dundee at ‘exclusive’ event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to have lunch with Lorraine Kelly in Dundee at ‘exclusive’ event

The TV host will mingle with guests at a Dundee Heritage Trust event at Discovery Point.

By Ben MacDonald
Lorraine Kelly to take part in lunch event at Discovery Point
Lorraine will have lunch with fans at Discovery Point. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

Fans of Lorraine Kelly will have the chance to dine with the TV host at an upcoming event in Dundee.

Dundee Heritage Trust will host the exclusive £80 per person Lunch with Lorraine event at Discovery Point on Saturday June 28.

Lorraine, a patron of the trust, will meet and greet fans at a drinks reception before taking them to the Falcon Scott Suite.

Then guests will enjoy a three-course meal prepared by Strathearn Food Company.

After the meal, RRS Discovery’s director, Ali Gellatly, will take guests on a behind-the-scenes tour of the ship.

Everyone who attends the event will receive a keepsake edition menu to remember the day.

Lorraine Kelly to take part in exclusive lunch event in Dundee

This “exclusive opportunity” is part of Whale of a Weekend, a series of events along the waterfront from June 27-29.

The “fun-filled festival” celebrates “stories of the wonder of whales from around the world”.

Family-friendly activities include a talk from TV historian Dan Snow.

Tickets for Lunch with Lorraine, which takes place from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, cost £80.

Money raised from the lunch with Lorraine Kelly will go towards the continued conservation of RSS Discovery, berthed in Dundee.

Meanwhile, The Courier has explored Lorraine’s links to Dundee and why she loves the city.

