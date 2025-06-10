Chance to have lunch with Lorraine Kelly in Dundee at ‘exclusive’ event

Fans of Lorraine Kelly will have the chance to dine with the TV host at an upcoming event in Dundee.

Dundee Heritage Trust will host the exclusive £80 per person Lunch with Lorraine event at Discovery Point on Saturday June 28.

Lorraine, a patron of the trust, will meet and greet fans at a drinks reception before taking them to the Falcon Scott Suite.

Then guests will enjoy a three-course meal prepared by Strathearn Food Company.

After the meal, RRS Discovery’s director, Ali Gellatly, will take guests on a behind-the-scenes tour of the ship.

Everyone who attends the event will receive a keepsake edition menu to remember the day.

This “exclusive opportunity” is part of Whale of a Weekend, a series of events along the waterfront from June 27-29.

The “fun-filled festival” celebrates “stories of the wonder of whales from around the world”.

Family-friendly activities include a talk from TV historian Dan Snow.

Tickets for Lunch with Lorraine, which takes place from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, cost £80.

Money raised from the lunch with Lorraine Kelly will go towards the continued conservation of RSS Discovery, berthed in Dundee.

