Part of busy Dunfermline city centre car park shut due to collapsed sewer

Part of a busy Dunfermline city centre car park has been shut due to a collapsed sewer.

Emergency repairs are being carried out at Glen Bridge car park, at the rear of The City Hotel.

Scottish Water has had to cordon off about 15 parking bays while the repairs are carried out.

A statement from the utilities firm said: “We appreciate that this is a busy car park for access to the city centre, and we apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.

“Our partners, Morrison Construction, will be working in the area to carry out the repair as quickly and safely as possible.

Fife Council notified about emergency repairs in Dunfermline car park

“We will provide a further update on the progress of this work later this week once more information has become available.

“We have liaised with the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and Fife Council to provide advance notification of the works taking place.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience and co-operation while we undertake this emergency repair.”

Scottish Water’s website says the next update is due on Friday.