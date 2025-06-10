What you can expect to see and do at Carnoustie Bio Blitz this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What you can expect to see and do at Carnoustie Bio Blitz this month

Carnoustie Golf Links will welcome nature lovers to its second annual BioBlitz where they might even catch a glimpse of Britain's tiniest butterfly, the Small Blue.

Carnoustie Links is home to a vast array of flora and fauna. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

There will be much more than birdies and eagles around for nature lovers at Carnoustie’s golf courses this month.

Carnoustie Golf Links is staging its second BioBlitz on June 19 and 20.

The free, family-friendly event is encouraging the community to step out onto the course and into the wild.

Participants will have the chance to join experts and experience the biodiversity thriving at Carnoustie.

Curlew and oystercatcher at Carnoustie Golf course.
Curlew and Oystercatcher share the fairways with golfers at Carnoustie. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links

And it will offer everything from hands-on activities to guided walks for folk curious to learn more about the wildlife on the links.

They might see everything from dolphins off the Angus coast to a glimpse of Britain’s smallest butterfly.

Highlights include:

  • Dolphin Watch
  • Walk on the Wild Side with an Ecologist
  • Night Calls – Bats and Amphibians After Dark
  • Birdsong Breakfast Stroll
  • Dragonfly Discovery

231 species recorded during 2024 Carnoustie BioBlitz

The first BioBlitz was a huge success in 2024, with over 230 different species recorded.

Among almost 50 species of birds were ‘red list’ varieties such as skylark and curlew.

It also recorded two species of bat – Daubenton’s and brown long-eared – at the links for the first time.

The Open Championship venue has secured a number of awards for its focus on the environment.

In 2024, it was the winner of the Sustainability Award at the inaugural Golf Course Awards.

Its website features a nature trail guide on what golfers and walkers might see around the Championship, Buddon and Burnside courses.

Anyone wishing to take part in the BioBlitz can register their interest at https://shorturl.at/6ndce

The Small Blue

The Small Blue is Britain’s tiniest resident butterfly and on the red list of under-threat species.

But Carnoustie links and the surrounding area is a local stronghold due to the presence of its sole food source, kidney vetch.

Small Blue Butterfly.
The Small Blue butterfly feeds exclusively on kidney vetch. Image: Alan Richardson

The butterfly larvae live only in the flower heads. Efforts to keep the plant thriving on the local coastline are helping the Small Blue population.

In a separate development, Carnoustie Golf Links this week confirmed its purchase of town centre eatery Maxibell’s.

The Park Avenue restaurant closed last August before being offered at auction.

Links bosses are drawing up plans to re-open the premises as soon as possible.

