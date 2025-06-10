What you can expect to see and do at Carnoustie Bio Blitz this month

There will be much more than birdies and eagles around for nature lovers at Carnoustie’s golf courses this month.

Carnoustie Golf Links is staging its second BioBlitz on June 19 and 20.

The free, family-friendly event is encouraging the community to step out onto the course and into the wild.

Participants will have the chance to join experts and experience the biodiversity thriving at Carnoustie.

And it will offer everything from hands-on activities to guided walks for folk curious to learn more about the wildlife on the links.

They might see everything from dolphins off the Angus coast to a glimpse of Britain’s smallest butterfly.

Highlights include:

Dolphin Watch

Walk on the Wild Side with an Ecologist

Night Calls – Bats and Amphibians After Dark

Birdsong Breakfast Stroll

Dragonfly Discovery

231 species recorded during 2024 Carnoustie BioBlitz

The first BioBlitz was a huge success in 2024, with over 230 different species recorded.

Among almost 50 species of birds were ‘red list’ varieties such as skylark and curlew.

It also recorded two species of bat – Daubenton’s and brown long-eared – at the links for the first time.

The Open Championship venue has secured a number of awards for its focus on the environment.

In 2024, it was the winner of the Sustainability Award at the inaugural Golf Course Awards.

Its website features a nature trail guide on what golfers and walkers might see around the Championship, Buddon and Burnside courses.

Anyone wishing to take part in the BioBlitz can register their interest at https://shorturl.at/6ndce

The Small Blue

The Small Blue is Britain’s tiniest resident butterfly and on the red list of under-threat species.

But Carnoustie links and the surrounding area is a local stronghold due to the presence of its sole food source, kidney vetch.

The butterfly larvae live only in the flower heads. Efforts to keep the plant thriving on the local coastline are helping the Small Blue population.

In a separate development, Carnoustie Golf Links this week confirmed its purchase of town centre eatery Maxibell’s.

The Park Avenue restaurant closed last August before being offered at auction.

Links bosses are drawing up plans to re-open the premises as soon as possible.