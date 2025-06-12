Council hired Fife predator despite child abuse allegations at previous school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council hired Fife predator despite child abuse allegations at previous school

David Logan Murphy abused 18 boys between 1960 and 1985 at schools in Fife.

By Cheryl Peebles
David Murphy as he was led from Perth High Court to jail in 2001.
An inquiry has heard how a child sex abuser was hired by a Fife Council school in the 1970s despite allegations at his previous institution.

David Logan Murphy abused 18 boys between 1960 and 1985 at St Margaret’s Children’s Home in Elie and Linnwood Hall School in Leven.

The predator died in HMP Peterhead in 2003 aged 72, just two years after his conviction.

Murphy was appointed senior house manager at Linnwood Hall in 1976 despite being suspended over allegations made against him at St Margaret’s.

Survivors’ questions over how he initially evaded justice were aired at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry on Wednesday.

Abuse at Ovenstone and Melville House

The inquiry also heard of abuse at other local authority residential schools in Fife: Ovenstone Residential School, Pittenweem, and Melville House, Cupar.

Fife Council bosses James Ross and Maria Lloyd issued “heartfelt apologies” to those who had been abused as children at the schools.

When Murphy was appointed to Linnwood Hall, a former Fife Regional Council education manager had urged caution given “rumours” about his conduct with children.

Mr Ross, Fife Council head of service for children, families and social work, told the inquiry: “There was a positive view that was held of Mr Murphy, [a view] that was against the views of the children.

“That enabled him to be a powerful person and be reintegrated back into childcare settings.”

In 2001, Murphy admitted abusing boys between 1960 and 1985, using a variety of threats, promises and gifts to obtain their silence and gratify his appetite.

Offences perpetrated on his youngest victims began when they were just seven years old.

While complaints against Murphy were made to police and social services as far back as 1973, it was only when a victim raised the matter again in early 1999 that he was eventually brought to justice.

One victim awarded £120,000 in compensation from Fife Council said he had been unable to talk about the impact on his life.

Fife Council apology

Referring to abuse at all three schools, Mr Ross said: “As a local authority we are sorry about the impact this has had on these young people’s lives.”

Maria Lloyd, head of education, said recruitment procedures were now far more robust.

The inquiry was told children at Linnwood would be “rewarded” by being allowed to stay at the school over the weekend.

Their families would be told they didn’t want to come home, with abuse then taking place.

A staff member was also said to “flail” a stick with a long hose attached during the bedtime routine.

Ms Lloyd branded this “just appalling” and said it would have reinforced the fear children felt.

‘Derogatory’ points system

At Ovenstone, a points system described by Ms Lloyd as “outdated and derogatory” rewarded and punished pupils’ behaviour.

Points would be awarded and withdrawn at public meetings of staff and pupils, where incidents including bed-wetting would be discussed.

Log books revealed corporal punishment, including use of the ‘slipper’, continued there as other Fife schools were ordered to stop using it in the early 1980s.

At Melville House, use of control and restraint was ongoing despite external inspectors repeatedly raising concerns throughout the early 1990s.

Mr Ross said the focus at the schools was on controlling behaviour rather than trying to understand its cause.

He said there was a desire among staff to be seen to be dealing with children mainstream schools could not.

Children and parents not believed

He also revealed children and parents were not believed when they made complaints or raised concerns.

Ms Lloyd said Fife Council has a very different approach today.

She said: “Our starting point is believing, because we encourage children and young people to come forward with complaints.

“We do find that where they are quite detailed these tend to be true.

“We then investigate to find out the facts. Certainly we don’t wait until someone is convicted.

“We suspend immediately. That’s to protect both the child or young person and the adult from any further accusations.”

She added that Fife schools have a nurturing approach now and that all staff receive mandatory training in trauma-informed practice.

The three schools discussed at the inquiry closed around 1998 as Fife Council moved towards smaller settings for looked after children.

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer

The inquiry, chaired by Lady Smith, heard on Tuesday how a nine-year-old was knocked down and killed as he tried to escape Corsbie Hall, in Thornton, in 1972.

And last week, a mother described Starley Hall School, Burntisland, as a “house of horrors”.

She claimed her son, a pupil there in 2000 and 2001, was restrained, choked and had his face rubbed in vomit.

Conversation