Stirling’s fostering and adoption services given ‘disappointing’ grade despite praise for staff

In 2019, the services were graded 5, which is considered "very good".

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council said: 'The grading for these inspections has been a source of disappointment to the service'. Image: PeopleImages. com - Yuri A/Shutterstock
Stirling’s fostering and adoption services have received “adequate” grades following recent official inspections.

The Care Inspectorate carried out concurrent, short-notice inspections on the Stirling Council-run services between February 18 and March 12.

Both received a score of 3, which is considered adequate.

Stirling Council called the grades “disappointing”.

Inspectors can award grades between 1 (unsatisfactory) and 6 (excellent).

When Stirling’s fostering and adoption services were last inspected in 2019, they were graded 5, which is considered very good.

The Care Inspectorate reports praised staff from both services.

However, they appeared to fall down when it came to training, planning and the recording of information.

An improvement plan has been created and will be submitted to the Care Inspectorate before June 30.

What did the Care Inspectorate rate fostering and adoption services on?

Fostering service

  • How well do we support people’s wellbeing? 3 – Adequate 
  • How well is our care and support planned? 3 – Adequate

Adoption service

  • How well do we support people’s wellbeing? 4 – Good
  • How well is our care and support planned? 3 – Adequate

And overall grade of 3 was given for each service.

Stirling Council said: “The grading for these inspections has been a source of disappointment to the service as they fall short of what the team aspires to.”

But it added that service staff are “confident that they can build on existing good practice and consolidate the learning from this process.”

More training needed within fostering service

In their report, inspectors commended Stirling’s fostering service for its “high standard of care”, which was deemed “highly personalised”.

They noted that caregivers were “respectful and inclusive of children and young people”, whose health and wellbeing were “prioritised”.

However, the Care Inspectorate found that caregivers and staff “did not have relevant and up-to-date training on safeguarding”.

Furthermore, caregiver reviews were delayed at times, and “statutory checks were not always up to date”.

Placing young people with the right foster carers also seemed to be an issue.

Inspectors said that “there was not always a consistent approach to matching their needs to carer skills or the needs of other children within the household”.

They continued: “The safety and wellbeing of children and young people would be enhanced through the use of comprehensive matching considerations and individualised safer caring plans.”

The service is operated by Stirling Council.
The Care Inspectorate report will be presented to Stirling councillors later this week. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Strengths just outweighed weaknesses for adoption service

Again, Care Inspectorate officials praised the adoption service’s “stable and experienced staff team” who they said “ensured adoptive families received reliable and responsive advice and support.”

The inspectors saw evidence of “secure and loving relationships” and “nurturing care” helping children to “thrive in their adoptive family.”

It was also highlighted that birth family members “were valued and respected.”

But the report found “strengths only just outweighed weaknesses”.

Stirling’s adoption service appeared to fall short when it came to planning and training, for prospective adoptive parents as well as staff. This included updated protection training.

It was noted that no adoption support plans were used, which are a statutory requirement.

The absence of an adoption handbook and training programme were also highlighted.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

