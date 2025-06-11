Blaze-hit Loch Tay crannog could return as Taymouth events space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blaze-hit Loch Tay crannog could return as Taymouth events space

Taymouth Marina says the success of its HotBox Spa means it needs more space for visitors, and the old Crannog Centre site is ideal.

By Morag Lindsay
Aerial view of the Crannog Centre with Taymouth marina behind
The Scottish Crannog Centre and Taymouth Marina were neighbours.

The former Scottish Crannog Centre could be set to rise from the ashes as part of the Taymouth Marina and Resort.

Plans to turn the defunct Loch Tay attraction into a cafe, bar and events space have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

This could involve the reinstatement of its replica Iron Age crannog, which was destroyed in a fire in 2021.

Taymouth Marina bosses say the resort has become so popular since the launch of its HotBox Spa that it needs a new social area for guests.

And developers say the site’s position and panoramic views of Loch Tay and Ben Lawers could offer “an inviting and unique venue for small events”.

round, thatched roof crannog building on stilts in Loch Tay with wooden walkway and people standing on it dressed in Iron Age gear
The centre’s replica crannog, before the fire in 2021. Image: Steve Brown.

The land, just outside Kenmore on the south side of Loch Tay, is owned by Taymouth Marina and Resort.

It was home to the Scottish Crannog Centre museum, shop and on-shore Iron Age village until last year when the blaze-hit attraction reopened at a new location on the other side of the loch.

HotBox fuels Taymouth Marina popularity

Strathtay Developments is behind the new plan.

It wants to change the use of the old Crannog Centre to service small events, private functions and dining.

The crannog structure would be reconstructed as “a symbolic and functional element of the site”.

And the on-shore buildings would be “sensitively restored” to include a new commercial kitchen, multi-use interior space and outdoor terrace.

aerial view of Taymouth Marina and resort
Taymouth Marina bosses say the disused Scottish Crannog Centre could be converted. Image: Taymouth Marina

A planning statement, submitted alongside the application says: “The proposal shall incorporate the reinstatement of the original thatched Crannog, using retained timber elements from the original walkway.”

The developers say regenerating the former Crannog Centre site will enhance the resort’s existing facilities and create permanent new jobs.

The statement explains: “Taymouth Marina and Resort has gained significant growth in recent years due to the success of the Hot Box Spa and the increased demand of informal and high-quality social spaces within a resort atmosphere.”

However, this popularity has put pressure on the resort’s Ferryman’s Inn, which is now operating at full capacity.

Flat roofed spa buildings with slide leading into Loch Tay
Taymouth Marina’s HotBox spa and slide has been a big hit. Image: BBC Scotland

The statement goes on: “The applicant has identified the former Crannog Centre as a location to offer alternative space which will provide a communal hub for resort guests which can also be used for small events.”

The development could create four jobs.

That’s on top of the 58 full-time and 20 seasonal workers already employed at the resort.

Taymouth Marina chiefs told The Courier they have nothing to add at the moment.

But they say they recognise the site’s historical importance and are committed to working with stakeholders.

The plans can be viewed here.

4

Conversation