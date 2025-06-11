Blaze-hit Loch Tay crannog could return as Taymouth events space

The former Scottish Crannog Centre could be set to rise from the ashes as part of the Taymouth Marina and Resort.

Plans to turn the defunct Loch Tay attraction into a cafe, bar and events space have been lodged with Perth and Kinross Council.

This could involve the reinstatement of its replica Iron Age crannog, which was destroyed in a fire in 2021.

Taymouth Marina bosses say the resort has become so popular since the launch of its HotBox Spa that it needs a new social area for guests.

And developers say the site’s position and panoramic views of Loch Tay and Ben Lawers could offer “an inviting and unique venue for small events”.

The land, just outside Kenmore on the south side of Loch Tay, is owned by Taymouth Marina and Resort.

It was home to the Scottish Crannog Centre museum, shop and on-shore Iron Age village until last year when the blaze-hit attraction reopened at a new location on the other side of the loch.

HotBox fuels Taymouth Marina popularity

Strathtay Developments is behind the new plan.

It wants to change the use of the old Crannog Centre to service small events, private functions and dining.

The crannog structure would be reconstructed as “a symbolic and functional element of the site”.

And the on-shore buildings would be “sensitively restored” to include a new commercial kitchen, multi-use interior space and outdoor terrace.

A planning statement, submitted alongside the application says: “The proposal shall incorporate the reinstatement of the original thatched Crannog, using retained timber elements from the original walkway.”

The developers say regenerating the former Crannog Centre site will enhance the resort’s existing facilities and create permanent new jobs.

The statement explains: “Taymouth Marina and Resort has gained significant growth in recent years due to the success of the Hot Box Spa and the increased demand of informal and high-quality social spaces within a resort atmosphere.”

However, this popularity has put pressure on the resort’s Ferryman’s Inn, which is now operating at full capacity.

The statement goes on: “The applicant has identified the former Crannog Centre as a location to offer alternative space which will provide a communal hub for resort guests which can also be used for small events.”

The development could create four jobs.

That’s on top of the 58 full-time and 20 seasonal workers already employed at the resort.

Taymouth Marina chiefs told The Courier they have nothing to add at the moment.

But they say they recognise the site’s historical importance and are committed to working with stakeholders.

The plans can be viewed here.