No further action taken in Dundee dog cruelty probe

The Scottish SPCA had received several calls raising concerns about the treatment of dogs in the Hilltown.

By James Simpson
Scottish SPCA officers removing dogs from a property in the Hilltown. Image: Supplied
Animal welfare inspectors are taking no further action after concerns were raised over the treatment of dogs at a Dundee flat.

The Scottish SPCA received several calls regarding the welfare of the animals in the Hilltown last month.

The Courier told how officers were seen removing the dogs from the flat as part of their probe.

Several calls made to Scottish SPCA over Dundee dog concerns

A spokeswoman said at the time: “We received several calls regarding the welfare of dogs at a flat in Dundee on Wednesday May 14.

“Our inspectors attended and removed the animals from the property.

“We are unable to comment further as this is a current investigation.”

However, the Scottish SPCA has now told The Courier it has concluded its probe and no further action is being taken.

The charity says the case is now closed.

No further details have been revealed.

